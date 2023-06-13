"F*** YOU TRIPLE H" - Fans upset after WWE is rumored to repackage two current stars

Following Maxxine Dupri's budding alliance with Chad Gable and Otis, WWE fans have been wondering where ma.çé and mån.sôör have been. The two haven't appeared on Monday Night RAW since their female manager "abandoned" them, sparking doubts over the future of the Maximum Male Models faction.

Those doubts have been warranted, as WWE might be set to repackage the duo. According to Fightful Select, Maximum Male Models may undergo a gimmick change. Vince McMahon reportedly likes the duo but didn't want them to be "flamboyant."

This has not gone down well with the fans, who have enjoyed ma.çé and mån.sôör's unique personas. It seemed that Maxxine Dupri would recruit Otis to the Maximum Male Models, but WWE seamlessly turned the tables with her joining Alpha Academy. It has added a new dynamic to Chad Gable's team with his "number one guy."

However, several Twitter users are unhappy that ma.çé and mån.sôör might be no more, with the two potentially getting the original pronunciation of their names back. Some felt MMM did not get enough television time, while others quickly blamed Triple H despite him reportedly pulling for their current gimmick.

It remains to be seen what WWE does with ma.çé and mån.sôör next if they aren't continuing as Maximum Male Models. Hopefully, the duo will get enough time to establish their new characters on RAW.

What's next for Alpha Academy on WWE RAW with Maxxine Dupri?

Now babyfaces, Chad Gable and Otis have been refreshed as an act. They have lots of mileage with Maxxine Dupri as a manager. She can lead Alpha Academy to their former glories, which they had established at the beginning of 2022 when they defeated RK-Bro to win the RAW Tag Team Championship.

Maxxine herself might step into the ring, as hinted at recently. It will be interesting to see how often she will wrestle going forward while potentially helping Chad Gable and Otis climb up the card. Alpha Academy could become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions again.

Alternatively, Gable can receive an extended singles push soon, with the company giving him a win against Erik of The Viking Raiders on RAW tonight. He has all the tools to succeed and could be a major player in the coming months.

