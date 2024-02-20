Fans believe major WrestleMania dream match will begin building tonight on WWE RAW

The Road to WrestleMania 40 continues on WWE RAW live at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Fans believe that a major WrestleMania match will start its build tonight.

Gunther is set to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Jey Uso, who is looking for his first singles title in WWE. Jey has been hinting about facing The Ring General for more than a month now, and it's finally going to happen tonight on RAW.

"Main Event" Jey gained momentum after he and The New Day got the win over Imperium last week in a six-man tag team match. A WWE fan page on Instagram then asked its followers if Jey could take home his very first singles championship.

Many fans thought that Gunther would retain the title because of interference from Jimmy Uso, and it would start the build for the Uso vs. Uso match in Philly.

"I feel Jimmy gonna get involved."

"I'm guessing Jimmy will get involved to start their feud again to head towards a match at Mania."

"Midcard Jey ain't winning."

Jey Uso wants WrestleMania main event against his brother

In an exclusive interview with Eurosport last month, Jey Uso confirmed that he wants to face Jimmy Uso in the main event of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. Jey thought that the story between him and his brother was main event worthy, while also hinting about going after Roman Reigns as well.

"The promo part of me and my brother, just us. Imagine the fire, imagine the emotion within me and him," Jey said. "If you saw it with Roman and you saw it with Sami, this would just be amplified 10 times more, so I'm excited and I'm ready just to deliver to the people. And I do want a main event and I mean main event WrestleMania with my twin brother in front of 100,000 people. Maybe I go night one and then Roman is night two, like we're still running The Bloodline is what I'm saying."

Despite what the fans thought and what Jey said about Jimmy, the brothers are currently in two different feuds. Jey is looking to win the Intercontinental Championship, while Jimmy remains entangled with The Bloodline and their story with Cody Rhodes.

