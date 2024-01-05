Fans believe not one but three former World Champions could challenge Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

There is tons of anticipation around who will get to challenge Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Even though we will witness a Triple-Threat Match to determine Reigns' challenger at this week's episode of SmackDown, themed New Year's Revolution, fans believe it won't be just one name vying for the gold at the upcoming event.

Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles could blow the roof off when they enter into the ring on the Friday night show. Considering the winner gets to face The Tribal Chief for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, it is safe to assume that the three superstars would leave no stone unturned to earn the opportunity. However, it is hard to predict who would emerge victorious among them as all three men have considerable momentum heading into the bout.

WWE's official Twitter account recently shared a post asking fans to share their picks to win the Triple-Threat Match on SmackDown: New Year's Revolution. The comments section was quickly flooded with reactions, with users sharing their opinions.

Though many fans predicted a win for Orton, there was also a section of fans who wanted not just The Viper but even LA Knight and AJ Styles to challenge Roman Reigns in a Fatal 4-Way Match at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Tom Prichard wants to see The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

On a recent episode of the Taking You To School w/ Dr. Tom Prichard podcast, former professional wrestler Tom Prichard expressed his desire to see WWE book a clash between The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The wrestling veteran believes the Stamford-based promotion needs to pull the trigger on the match as The Brahma Bull was no longer in his heydays.

Tom also believes that Cody Rhodes' standing within WWE would not be affected even if he did not challenge The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows.

"[It's gotta be WrestleMania?] Right. Why not? I mean, yeah. It's a good problem to have, how many stars you're gonna put in WrestleMania? And I read some things about 'poor Cody, poor Cody.' No, Cody is gonna be fine. This is the time, and if they're gonna do it, do it now while you can. [The Rock is not getting any younger, you gotta pull the trigger] Right. Right. Yeah, I think that'd be great," Tom Prichard said.

Expand Tweet

WWE has already planted seeds for the blockbuster clash when The Rock referenced Roman Reigns during his shocking appearance on RAW: Day 1 this week.

Do you think WWE could book a Fatal 4-Way clash for the 2024 Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below!