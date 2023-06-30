Fans believe WWE is hinting at the return of former World Champion at Money in the Bank 2023

WWE is heading to the United Kingdom to host the annual Money in the Bank Premium Live Event and the final Friday Night SmackDown before the event. Meanwhile, fans believe that the company is hinting at the return of Randy Orton at the event in London.

In 2021, Roman Reigns defended his Universal Championship against Edge. After defeating The Rated-R Superstar, The Tribal Chief was interrupted by John Cena. The Leader of The Cenation received a thunderous reaction on his return to WWE for the first time in front of a WWE audience since 2019.

Today, WWE uploaded a clip from the original segment and dropped a hint that anything could happen at the event. This led to fans going wild on Twitter and believing that Randy Orton could be the one to return to the company, similar to how the Leader of Cenation did back in 2021.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans also believe that there is a possibility for Drew McIntyre and Bray Wyatt, who are former World Champions, to return to the company at the event. It will be interesting to see who makes their way back to the company at Money in the Bank.

Randy Orton's last match in WWE was over a year ago

In 2021, Randy Orton turned face and teamed up with Matt Riddle on Monday Night RAW. The two eventually became a cohesive unit and formed RK-Bro on the red brand. Later, they defeated the team of AJ Styles and Omos at SummerSlam 2021 to win the RAW Tag Team Championships.

The following year, the two lost the titles to Chad Gable and Otis of the Alpha Academy before winning it back ahead of WrestleMania 38. After the event, The Bloodline targeted the duo on Monday Night RAW after Roman Reigns became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The two fought with The Bloodline alongside Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Backlash 2022 and lost. Later, The Usos faced RK-Bro in a title unification match on an episode of SmackDown. The duo lost the titles due to outside interference by Roman Reigns.

Unfortunately, RK-Bro was brutally taken out by The Bloodline after the match. Later, it was revealed that Randy Orton went on a hiatus due to a back injury. Meanwhile, Matt Riddle tried to get revenge on the stable but failed to beat Roman Reigns.

