Fans believe WWE "may be having the next CM Punk 2014 situation" as superstar storms out of Survivor Series: War Games

CM Punk made an unexpected return to WWE at Survivor Series: War Games. His arrival blew the roof off Allstate Arena. However, a few superstars seemed unhappy with his return.

Punk left WWE almost a decade ago, and was apparently not on good terms with the company since. He made his in-ring return at AEW, but soon had a fallout with Tony Khan after an outburst, leading to his release from the company.

The Best in the World returned to WWE at Survivor Series after the men’s WarGames Match. An after-show footage showed Seth Rollins firing some shots at Punk, while some stars held him back.

It was also reported that Drew McIntyre left the arena and slammed the doors of the locker room after CM Punk’s return. It’s possible he wasn’t happy with The Best in the World’s return either, and how he stole the spotlight after a top premium live event.

Fans took to Twitter to comment on the situation. They noted that the company could have an ugly situation on its hands if McIntyre’s actions were not a work.

Drew McIntyre has been a top name in the company for years. However, he seems unhappy with several results that have gone against him in recent years.

Punk’s return may have upset many stars. Triple H kept the angle a secret from everyone else, and possibly garnered a response no one had ever seen before.

Randy Orton’s return was overshadowed by CM Punk at WWE Survivor Series: War Games

Randy Orton was announced as the fifth member of Cody Rhodes’ team for Survivor Series: War Games on the final episode of RAW before the PLE. Many believed WWE did so to squash all rumors related to CM Punk’s return.

WWE kept toying with fans as it was noted that Orton hadn’t made it to Allstate Arena in time for the match. However, he made a last-minute entry as the final member of the babyface team, leading to a huge ovation from fans.

Orton played a key role in his side’s win at the show. However, his return was overshadowed by The Best in the World. Punk walked out in the final moments of the show before the broadcast came to an end.

It will be interesting to see who’ll be CM Punk’s first opponent in the company. There are many names who’ll be willing to work with him in the ring.

Will CM Punk’s return affect other star’s standing in the company? Sound off in the comments section below.

