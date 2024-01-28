Fans believe WWE "wasted" Brock Lesnar's spot in the Royal Rumble despite recent controversial allegations

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar’s Royal Rumble 2024 appearance was likely scrapped by the Stamford-based company due to some controversial allegations. Fans expected someone other than a 36-year-old star to take his spot in the match.

Rumors suggested that Brock Lesnar would return to the ring at the 2024 Royal Rumble and possibly ignite a rivalry heading into WrestleMania 40. However, some recent allegations likely trashed all plans for The Beast Incarnate's return.

Fans believe that Pat McAfee took Brock Lesnar’s spot in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. McAfee was caught off-guard when his name was announced for the match, and he lasted only a short while after some comic interactions.

The move was not met with positive reactions from fans, who believe some other deserving WWE Superstar could have taken the spot. Trick Williams, Ilja Dragunov, or Lexis King could have done more justice with the spot.

Check out some of the fan reactions to Pat McAfee being Brock Lesnar’s suspected replacement below:

Several fans were not convinced by the replacement.

A few fans found Pat's entry into the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match funny and entertaining.

Some fans wanted to see Trick Williams in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, especially after the reaction he got on WWE SmackDown.

One fan wanted to see Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley take the spot.

A few fans got the logic of why Brock Lesnar was likely pitched for the spot Pat McAfee got in the Rumble.

A fan wanted to see an NXT Superstar take the spot instead to get some more exposure.

Pat McAfee was the 22nd entrant in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He came out right after Bron Breakker and Omos. A big man like Brock Lesnar likely had the spot reserved for himself to get some big eliminations.

Brock Lesnar and Gunther could have booked their program for WWE WrestleMania 40

The reported plan for the 2024 Royal Rumble was to see a face-off between Gunther and Brock Lesnar. Many WWE fans wanted to see a showdown between the two heavyweights, leading to one eliminating the other.

It would have led to a big program for WrestleMania 40, especially with The Ring General not winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match. However, it looks like plans for the same were scrapped after WWE decided to move away from The Beast Incarnate.

It will be interesting to see who challenges The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship heading into WrestleMania 40. There are a few top options, with Jey Uso, Ilja Dragunov, and Bron Breakker heading the list.

Do you think it was wise to waste a spot on Pat McAfee at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!

