Create

Fans blast Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman for tweets targeting Roman Reigns

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Feb 20, 2023 18:43 IST
Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman
Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman

The WWE Universe wasn't happy with Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman's recent tweets aimed at Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns recently defeated Sami Zayn to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber. WWE on BT Sport's official Twitter handle posted a graphic soon after, listing down all of Reigns' title defenses ever since he won the Universal Championship at WWE Payback 2020.

Acknowledge this 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗿𝘂𝗻 by @WWERomanReigns ☝️#WWEChamber https://t.co/xXWnyb5Avv

The tweet received a response from Bray Wyatt, who questioned the manner in which Reigns defeated him to win the Universal Championship at Payback. For those unaware, The Tribal Chief pinned Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match to become the Universal Champion that night, and Wyatt wasn't pinned.

Wyatt's post received support from Strowman soon after. Check out both tweets below:

@btsportwwe @WWERomanReigns Yeah but HOW did he win it?
@Windham6 @btsportwwe @WWERomanReigns Right!!!!!!!!

Both tweets quickly went viral on wrestling Twitter and received a massive response from the WWE Universe. Many fans weren't happy with Wyatt and Strowman's shots at Reigns. Check out some of the most notable reactions below:

You don’t even wrestle these days man, get off Roman’s meat. He saved the Universal title. Why is bro so mad 💀 twitter.com/wrestlingwcc/s…
@WrestlingWCC https://t.co/42iGDTJVGP
@Adamscherr99 @Windham6 @btsportwwe @WWERomanReigns He pinned u bro.
@WrestlingWCC He beat bray in a triple threat no holds barred everything was legal
@316REIGNS He lost, got sacked and went to control his narrative. Roman really ended that boy huh 😅
@WrestlingWCC Bray salty because he lost the championship towards Roman which kicked off the historic reign.
@WrestlingWCC Come on. It's a Triple Threat, even if you don't take the pin, you lose the match, that's all.
You gotta let that one go my dawg he smoked y’all twitter.com/windham6/statu…
He pinned you… twitter.com/adamscherr99/s…
MF YOU WERE THE ONE THAT GOT PINNED twitter.com/adamscherr99/s…

Both Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman were let go soon after the Payback 2020 match

Wyatt and Strowman didn't do much of note following their loss to Roman Reigns at Payback 2020. Strowman was released by WWE in June 2021. After a brief stint with Control Your Narrative, Strowman made his surprise return last year. He has been a mainstay on WWE SmackDown ever since.

youtube-cover

Wyatt kicked off a feud with Randy Orton on WWE RAW that culminated at WrestleMania 37 in 2021. This was his final match in the company, as he was let go shortly after Strowman's exit. Wyatt didn't set foot inside the squared circle for the entirety of his time away from WWE. He was brought back by Triple H last year at the Extreme Rules 2022 event.

Roman Reigns is yet to respond to Strowman and Wyatt's tweets. One wonders what The Tribal Chief thinks of these jibes.

Would you like to see both Bray Wyatt and Strowman get shots at Reigns' title somewhere down the line?

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...