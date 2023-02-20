The WWE Universe wasn't happy with Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman's recent tweets aimed at Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns recently defeated Sami Zayn to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber. WWE on BT Sport's official Twitter handle posted a graphic soon after, listing down all of Reigns' title defenses ever since he won the Universal Championship at WWE Payback 2020.

The tweet received a response from Bray Wyatt, who questioned the manner in which Reigns defeated him to win the Universal Championship at Payback. For those unaware, The Tribal Chief pinned Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match to become the Universal Champion that night, and Wyatt wasn't pinned.

Wyatt's post received support from Strowman soon after. Check out both tweets below:

Both tweets quickly went viral on wrestling Twitter and received a massive response from the WWE Universe. Many fans weren't happy with Wyatt and Strowman's shots at Reigns. Check out some of the most notable reactions below:

Edward Takeshi @BobbyTakeshi twitter.com/wrestlingwcc/s… WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Bray Wyatt got some questions about Roman Reigns’ title reign Bray Wyatt got some questions about Roman Reigns’ title reign 👀 https://t.co/MUXX2Smnyk You don’t even wrestle these days man, get off Roman’s meat. He saved the Universal title. Why is bro so mad You don’t even wrestle these days man, get off Roman’s meat. He saved the Universal title. Why is bro so mad 💀 twitter.com/wrestlingwcc/s…

Julia @Julia87418619 @WrestlingWCC He beat bray in a triple threat no holds barred everything was legal @WrestlingWCC He beat bray in a triple threat no holds barred everything was legal

Rhellic @Rhellic @316REIGNS He lost, got sacked and went to control his narrative. Roman really ended that boy huh @316REIGNS He lost, got sacked and went to control his narrative. Roman really ended that boy huh 😅

✭Izzy✭ @eadyIofficial @WrestlingWCC Bray salty because he lost the championship towards Roman which kicked off the historic reign. @WrestlingWCC Bray salty because he lost the championship towards Roman which kicked off the historic reign.

Just Jordan @J_Osselait @WrestlingWCC Come on. It's a Triple Threat, even if you don't take the pin, you lose the match, that's all. @WrestlingWCC Come on. It's a Triple Threat, even if you don't take the pin, you lose the match, that's all.

Both Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman were let go soon after the Payback 2020 match

Wyatt and Strowman didn't do much of note following their loss to Roman Reigns at Payback 2020. Strowman was released by WWE in June 2021. After a brief stint with Control Your Narrative, Strowman made his surprise return last year. He has been a mainstay on WWE SmackDown ever since.

Wyatt kicked off a feud with Randy Orton on WWE RAW that culminated at WrestleMania 37 in 2021. This was his final match in the company, as he was let go shortly after Strowman's exit. Wyatt didn't set foot inside the squared circle for the entirety of his time away from WWE. He was brought back by Triple H last year at the Extreme Rules 2022 event.

Roman Reigns is yet to respond to Strowman and Wyatt's tweets. One wonders what The Tribal Chief thinks of these jibes.

Would you like to see both Bray Wyatt and Strowman get shots at Reigns' title somewhere down the line?

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes