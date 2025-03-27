Fans call 34-year-old star "stupid, "hater," for anti-WWE post on X

The WWE Universe wasn't happy at all over a popular female star's recent comments on social media. Mandy Rose blasted World Wrestling Entertainment in a recent post of hers on X.

Stephanie Vaquer is currently a double champion on the NXT brand. She holds both the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT Women's North American Championship and is officially being called the first-ever double women's champion on the brand.

A fan took exception to this branding and tagged Mandy Rose in it. For those unaware, Rose won a match that led to the NXT Women’s Title and the NXT UK Women’s Title being unified. Rose responded to the fan and called WWE's actions "pathetic."

However, many fans weren't happy at all over this, as can be seen in the screengrab below:

Fans aren't happy with Mandy's comments (Credit: Fan responses via X)

Mandy Rose on a potential WWE return

Earlier this year, Mandy Rose talked about possibly returning to World Wrestling Entertainment on her Power Alphas podcast. Here's what she said about a potential Royal Rumble return:

“I’m not saying anything. I’m just saying that the Royal Rumble is a very exciting pay-per-view, where we get to see who kind of stands out, who comes back, maybe from an injury, or who comes back from being out of the company for a long time. I don’t know. I’m not saying I wouldn’t. I mean, that would be exciting. But it’s funny though. If I was to do that, I gotta get in the ring tomorrow, I better start practicing. No, let’s be real though. I stay in shape... We stay ready. So physically, listen, I’m ready. I’m probably in better shape now than I was four years ago. Since I’ve been released, I’ve had more time to train, and I also stepped back on-stage, bodybuilding show a few months ago," Rose said. [H/T - Fightful]

Rose did incredibly well during her run in NXT and many fans were left dumbstruck when she was released. Her fans would love to see her have one more run in a Triple H-led creative regime in WWE somewhere down the line.

