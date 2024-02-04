Fans call out WWE for heavily editing controversial SmackDown segment

The Rock returned this week on WWE SmackDown and finally had a staredown with Roman Reigns after months of tension being built between the two men.

The ending segment of the show hasn't had the reaction that the company had hoped, with many fans taking to social media to push for justice for Cody Rhodes.

As part of the segment, Cody stepped aside after hugging The Rock and seemingly handed him his WrestleMania main event. The company uploaded the segment on YouTube, and fans have made the clip the most disliked video in WWE history, which has led to the company uploading a new video where they have heavily edited their interaction.

In the new video, the segment cuts from The Rock's entrance to his staredown with Roman Reigns, leading fans to call out the company for trying to erase the moment.

Many fans believe that Cody Rhodes has earned his shot at Roman Reigns and deserves to finish the story this year at WrestleMania, so they are now pushing the hashtags #JusticeForCodyRhodes and #WeWantCody online.

Will Cody Rhodes be able to finish the story in WWE at WrestleMania XL?

It appears that the current plan for Rhodes is to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania and then have a shot at Roman Reigns in the months that follow. CM Punk's injury has seemingly left WWE in a tough position since they also no longer have Brock Lesnar on the card.

WWE needs to ensure that they have star power, and since Seth Rollins currently has no opponent, The Rock coming in was the best idea. That being said, many fans are upset at the way that Rhodes stepped aside for The Great One. It didn't seem as though it was the right thing to do, and Cody himself seemingly looked upset that he was being forced to do it.

It's unknown if the backlash from the wrestling fans will force a change ahead of WrestleMania, much like in 2014 when Daniel Bryan was able to force his way into the main event.

