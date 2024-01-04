Fans are convinced 15-time champion will blow the roof off by confronting Roman Reigns on this week's WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns has been announced for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, and as expected, it immediately led to speculation about what he could do at the show. Several fans believe The Tribal Chief could not only address The Rock's comments from RAW, but that the latter could even show up, resulting in a confrontation between the two behemoths.

One of the most shocking moments from the Day 1 episode of RAW was the unexpected return of The Brahma Bull. The promotion swerved the fans by first having Jinder Mahal come out as the 'former WWE Champion' Triple H had teased earlier on social media. However, just a few minutes into Mahal's scathing promo, the Hollywood star came out, with the crowd collectively losing its mind.

Following a promo battle with The Modern Day Maharaja and taking him out with the People's Elbow, The Rock took the mic and teased a confrontation with his cousin, and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Now that The Tribal Chief has been announced for this Friday's SmackDown, fans just can't keep their calm about Dwayne Johnson, too, showing up to have a face-off for the ages.

Bill Apter on The Rock vs. Roman Reigns

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter spoke about The Rock's return on WWE RAW and what it could lead to in the long term.

The legendary journalist believed even if The Great One and Roman Reigns went to war at WrestleMania 40, the former could choose to put over The Tribal Chief rather than take the title from him. Apter also added that it could be a three-way match at Mania, with Cody Rhodes inserting himself into the feud.

"Everybody has been asking me this, and I have got my own weird scenario here. The Rock, if it comes off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania [40], I don't think Rock is gonna take the title. I think he will do the favor for Roman, make Roman even bigger, or, do they decide to add a third person into this somehow, where Cody Rhodes gets a really stuffy nose and says, 'I have been here for such a long time, waiting for this story to end, and you come here right now, and you are in? Let's do a triple threat,'" Bill Apter said.

Regardless of what happens, the possibility of The Rock confronting Reigns at WWE SmackDown is sure to boost the episode's ratings considerably.

