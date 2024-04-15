Fans are convinced AJ Styles' career could end on a high note after WWE Hall of Famer's recent shocking revelation

AJ Styles is getting ready to call it a career in WWE, and he is looking for the right opponent to finish things with. The veteran had mentioned in the past that his current contract would be his last and that he wants to retire in the sports entertainment giant. Enter Shawn Michaels.

Around 2017, during Styles' first reign with the top prize of the Stamford-based promotion, many hoped that the rumors were true following a fan-made poster of The Phenomenal One face-to-face with The Showstopper.

The bout ultimately did not happen, and Michaels instead worked a disappointing tag team match alongside Triple H at Crown Jewel 2018 against The Brothers of Destruction.

Many years have passed, and now it appears The Heartbreak Kid is not completely against the idea of lacing up a pair of boots for one last hurrah. But if the Hall of Famer were to do that, he said it would have to be against AJ Styles.

Fans have gone bonkers at the prospect of a Shawn Michaels vs. AJ Styles match, something that has always made it to the top of the "dream match" lists over the years, long before The Phenomenal One arrived in WWE.

Check out some fan reactions to this on X below:

Fans react #1

Fans react #2

Kevin Owens had also expressed a desire to work with Shawn Michaels, having recently revealed to Sportskeeda that he has been bothering the Hall of Famer during WrestleMania season.

AJ Styles has the Undisputed WWE Championship on his mind

On SmackDown this past Friday night, AJ Styles ended the show with arguably the best match of the night. In the process, he defeated Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio to advance to the finals of a short tournament next week, where he will face LA Knight for a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship.

Styles is hoping to avenge his loss to The Megastar on The Grandest Stage of Them All last Sunday and subsequently bring The American Nightmare's fresh reign to a screeching halt:

"At WrestleMania, I think he kinda limped out of there from the Calf Crusher. This time, I'll send him to the hospital. And when I'm done with him, I'm going after Cody Rhdoes. You see, I want the Undisputed WWE Championship. I want it more than he needs it. I'm coming, Cody. But first, I'll take care of you LA Knight. Next week, you're mine."

The Phenomenal One last held the WWE Championship between 2017 and 2018, which is one of the longest modern reigns at 371 days.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Are you intrigued at the prospect of Shawn Michaels vs. AJ Styles? Yay Nay 0 votes View Discussion