WWE fans have spotted an interesting detail in Jey Uso's ruthless attack on Sami Zayn on last night's RAW.

The main event of RAW saw Sami Zayn beating Jimmy Uso in singles competition. Following the contest, Jey hinted at an alliance with Sami, only to betray him moments later and attack him with a kick to the head. The Bloodline then launched a ruthless attack on Zayn that was thwarted by Cody Rhodes, who came out to make the save.

Soon after, a fan shared a video of Jey Uso's attack on Zayn and pointed out an interesting detail. The Twitter user wrote that Jey hugged The Master Strategist and whispered something in his ear before attacking him. This could hint that he is still on Zayn's side and is waiting for the perfect opportunity to turn on Reigns and The Boodline.

Several WWE fans responded to the tweet, and the general consensus was that Jey was still on Zayn's side. Check out some of the responses below:

Prince Vegeta @SSGPrinceVegeta Some of you may of missed it but play close attention to Jey when he hugs Sami he brings him close and is saying something in Sami’s ear and look at Sami’s reaction Jey is gonnna play Romans game and beat him at it main event Jey is here to stay! Some of you may of missed it but play close attention to Jey when he hugs Sami he brings him close and is saying something in Sami’s ear and look at Sami’s reaction Jey is gonnna play Romans game and beat him at it main event Jey is here to stay! https://t.co/PGEmZN5Sol

jai 🌶️ @3LPEPITO Prince Vegeta @SSGPrinceVegeta Some of you may of missed it but play close attention to Jey when he hugs Sami he brings him close and is saying something in Sami’s ear and look at Sami’s reaction Jey is gonnna play Romans game and beat him at it main event Jey is here to stay! Some of you may of missed it but play close attention to Jey when he hugs Sami he brings him close and is saying something in Sami’s ear and look at Sami’s reaction Jey is gonnna play Romans game and beat him at it main event Jey is here to stay! https://t.co/PGEmZN5Sol WHAT IS JEY COOKING twitter.com/ssgprinceveget… WHAT IS JEY COOKING twitter.com/ssgprinceveget…

Prince Vegeta @SSGPrinceVegeta Remember the words he says to Sami I trust you he’s most likely told Sami the plan let’s all bask in what are boy Jey is cooking. Remember the words he says to Sami I trust you he’s most likely told Sami the plan let’s all bask in what are boy Jey is cooking.

Genya Tusamaki 1219 @FleminJonquil @SSGPrinceVegeta Yeah he did say he trusted him and they have to make it look like he actually betrayed sami so it won't look suspicious and jey also did that to save his brother jimmy. @SSGPrinceVegeta Yeah he did say he trusted him and they have to make it look like he actually betrayed sami so it won't look suspicious and jey also did that to save his brother jimmy.

Coyote @TheeCoyote_01 @SSGPrinceVegeta Thee shirt color is different too . . . @SSGPrinceVegeta Thee shirt color is different too . . .

ultrapurwater @ultrapurwater



twitter.com/SSGPrinceVeget… Prince Vegeta @SSGPrinceVegeta Some of you may of missed it but play close attention to Jey when he hugs Sami he brings him close and is saying something in Sami’s ear and look at Sami’s reaction Jey is gonnna play Romans game and beat him at it main event Jey is here to stay! Some of you may of missed it but play close attention to Jey when he hugs Sami he brings him close and is saying something in Sami’s ear and look at Sami’s reaction Jey is gonnna play Romans game and beat him at it main event Jey is here to stay! https://t.co/PGEmZN5Sol Roman threatened jimmy if Jey didn't fall in line. Jey tells sami I got to do this and sami takes the hit for him. It makes sense. #wweraw Roman threatened jimmy if Jey didn't fall in line. Jey tells sami I got to do this and sami takes the hit for him. It makes sense. #wwerawtwitter.com/SSGPrinceVeget…

Cherry🍒Broken Dreams/Thee Redheaded Mama Claymore @JustTtlyCherry Prince Vegeta @SSGPrinceVegeta Some of you may of missed it but play close attention to Jey when he hugs Sami he brings him close and is saying something in Sami’s ear and look at Sami’s reaction Jey is gonnna play Romans game and beat him at it main event Jey is here to stay! Some of you may of missed it but play close attention to Jey when he hugs Sami he brings him close and is saying something in Sami’s ear and look at Sami’s reaction Jey is gonnna play Romans game and beat him at it main event Jey is here to stay! https://t.co/PGEmZN5Sol Hmmmm… twitter.com/ssgprinceveget… Hmmmm… twitter.com/ssgprinceveget…

darion @dstrum21 Prince Vegeta @SSGPrinceVegeta Some of you may of missed it but play close attention to Jey when he hugs Sami he brings him close and is saying something in Sami’s ear and look at Sami’s reaction Jey is gonnna play Romans game and beat him at it main event Jey is here to stay! Some of you may of missed it but play close attention to Jey when he hugs Sami he brings him close and is saying something in Sami’s ear and look at Sami’s reaction Jey is gonnna play Romans game and beat him at it main event Jey is here to stay! https://t.co/PGEmZN5Sol Jey cooking!!!! LFG twitter.com/ssgprinceveget… Jey cooking!!!! LFG twitter.com/ssgprinceveget…

Stephanie Hypes @StephanieHypes Prince Vegeta @SSGPrinceVegeta Some of you may of missed it but play close attention to Jey when he hugs Sami he brings him close and is saying something in Sami’s ear and look at Sami’s reaction Jey is gonnna play Romans game and beat him at it main event Jey is here to stay! Some of you may of missed it but play close attention to Jey when he hugs Sami he brings him close and is saying something in Sami’s ear and look at Sami’s reaction Jey is gonnna play Romans game and beat him at it main event Jey is here to stay! https://t.co/PGEmZN5Sol Yeah after watching this a couple more times I did catch that. There's more here then meets the eye. twitter.com/SSGPrinceVeget… Yeah after watching this a couple more times I did catch that. There's more here then meets the eye. twitter.com/SSGPrinceVeget…

CG-13 @CornellGunter_



I think Sami’s reaction was purely because he thought Jey chose him over his own twin. He was surprised. Caught off guard.



I think that’s why Jey kept yelling “You thought I was gonna choose you?!” Prince Vegeta @SSGPrinceVegeta Some of you may of missed it but play close attention to Jey when he hugs Sami he brings him close and is saying something in Sami’s ear and look at Sami’s reaction Jey is gonnna play Romans game and beat him at it main event Jey is here to stay! Some of you may of missed it but play close attention to Jey when he hugs Sami he brings him close and is saying something in Sami’s ear and look at Sami’s reaction Jey is gonnna play Romans game and beat him at it main event Jey is here to stay! https://t.co/PGEmZN5Sol I think Jey was telling Sami “im with you” in his ear.I think Sami’s reaction was purely because he thought Jey chose him over his own twin. He was surprised. Caught off guard.I think that’s why Jey kept yelling “You thought I was gonna choose you?!” twitter.com/ssgprinceveget… I think Jey was telling Sami “im with you” in his ear. I think Sami’s reaction was purely because he thought Jey chose him over his own twin. He was surprised. Caught off guard. I think that’s why Jey kept yelling “You thought I was gonna choose you?!” twitter.com/ssgprinceveget…

Witty Comeback @ComebackWitty Prince Vegeta @SSGPrinceVegeta Some of you may of missed it but play close attention to Jey when he hugs Sami he brings him close and is saying something in Sami’s ear and look at Sami’s reaction Jey is gonnna play Romans game and beat him at it main event Jey is here to stay! Some of you may of missed it but play close attention to Jey when he hugs Sami he brings him close and is saying something in Sami’s ear and look at Sami’s reaction Jey is gonnna play Romans game and beat him at it main event Jey is here to stay! https://t.co/PGEmZN5Sol Jey when he finally turns on Roman twitter.com/SSGPrinceVeget… Jey when he finally turns on Roman twitter.com/SSGPrinceVeget… https://t.co/jHQ3OhmHz5

Darren🇬🇾 @DarrenEB1 ‍ let them cook Prince Vegeta @SSGPrinceVegeta Some of you may of missed it but play close attention to Jey when he hugs Sami he brings him close and is saying something in Sami’s ear and look at Sami’s reaction Jey is gonnna play Romans game and beat him at it main event Jey is here to stay! Some of you may of missed it but play close attention to Jey when he hugs Sami he brings him close and is saying something in Sami’s ear and look at Sami’s reaction Jey is gonnna play Romans game and beat him at it main event Jey is here to stay! https://t.co/PGEmZN5Sol The greatest story of recent times continueslet them cook twitter.com/ssgprinceveget… The greatest story of recent times continues 😮‍💨 let them cook twitter.com/ssgprinceveget…

Jey Uso refused to attack Sami Zayn at Royal Rumble 2023

It took a while for Zayn to gain Jey's trust, but he finally succeeded when he helped The Bloodline win at Survivor Series WarGames. That night, The Bloodline celebrated their big victory to end the show, and The Right Hand Man hugged Zayn in a moment for the ages.

At WWE Royal Rumble 2023, when Zayn refused to join The Bloodline in attacking a helpless Kevin Owens, he was kicked out of the group. Jey simply headed backstage instead of joining his family in attacking The Master Strategist.

On RAW, things took a sudden turn when Jey attacked Zayn after making him believe he was his friend. Or was it a ploy orchestrated by Jey, and he is still secretly on Zayn's side? Only time will tell.

What do you think? Is Jey Uso still on Sami's side and has only attacked him to gain Reigns' trust? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : 0 votes