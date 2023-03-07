WWE fans have spotted an interesting detail in Jey Uso's ruthless attack on Sami Zayn on last night's RAW.
The main event of RAW saw Sami Zayn beating Jimmy Uso in singles competition. Following the contest, Jey hinted at an alliance with Sami, only to betray him moments later and attack him with a kick to the head. The Bloodline then launched a ruthless attack on Zayn that was thwarted by Cody Rhodes, who came out to make the save.
Soon after, a fan shared a video of Jey Uso's attack on Zayn and pointed out an interesting detail. The Twitter user wrote that Jey hugged The Master Strategist and whispered something in his ear before attacking him. This could hint that he is still on Zayn's side and is waiting for the perfect opportunity to turn on Reigns and The Boodline.
Several WWE fans responded to the tweet, and the general consensus was that Jey was still on Zayn's side. Check out some of the responses below:
Jey Uso refused to attack Sami Zayn at Royal Rumble 2023
It took a while for Zayn to gain Jey's trust, but he finally succeeded when he helped The Bloodline win at Survivor Series WarGames. That night, The Bloodline celebrated their big victory to end the show, and The Right Hand Man hugged Zayn in a moment for the ages.
At WWE Royal Rumble 2023, when Zayn refused to join The Bloodline in attacking a helpless Kevin Owens, he was kicked out of the group. Jey simply headed backstage instead of joining his family in attacking The Master Strategist.
On RAW, things took a sudden turn when Jey attacked Zayn after making him believe he was his friend. Or was it a ploy orchestrated by Jey, and he is still secretly on Zayn's side? Only time will tell.
What do you think? Is Jey Uso still on Sami's side and has only attacked him to gain Reigns' trust? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.
Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.