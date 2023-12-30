Fans convinced Triple H "can't run business" after WWE failures: "Fraud of the decade"

Triple H has been in control of the creative team of WWE ever since the TKO Group Holdings takeover. However, his alleged recent failures have prompted some fans to state that he isn’t doing things too well.

The WWE Universe has seen Triple H bring back many superstars since taking over creative. Braun Strowman, Nia Jax, Karrion Kross, and CM Punk are among a few former champions who have made their returns to the company.

While Triple H has pulled back a few big names in 2023, he has also failed to sign several other wrestlers. The list included Jay White, Will Ospreay, and Okada.

Many fans believed that Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) would return to the WWE soon. However, recent reports state that she is not in talks with the company anymore.

Tripel H and his teams’ recent failures to sign some big names in 2023 have prompted many fans to call him out. Several took to Twitter to state that he is failing to bring in big names and signing stars like Lexis King instead.

Jade Cargill proved to be one of the biggest signings for WWE in 2023. It was followed by CM Punk’s massive return to the company after a decade. Several fans wanted to see Sasha Banks come back to the Stamford-based promotion but that may not be on the cards anymore.

Triple H has dropped a major hint ahead of WWE RAW: Day One

Triple H has made some excellent booking decisions in 2023. He could continue that in 2024, as he will get a full year to exercise his control over major storylines.

The company will host the first episode of RAW of 2024 titled “Day One.” The show will host several big matches to give it a premium live event experience.

Addressing some rumors, Triple H took to Twitter to tease fans regarding a major comeback. He posted that a former WWE champion may or may not return on Monday night.

"Not going to confirm or deny the rumors of a former @WWE Champion appearing at #WWERaw Day One… but I will say to stay tuned. New Year’s Day, 8pm ET on @USANetwork," Triple H said.

It will be exciting to see someone like Brock Lesnar return to announce his entry into the 2024 Royal Rumble. Fans could instead see someone like Batista come back to announce that he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in the coming year.

Who do you think The Game might be bringing back on RAW?