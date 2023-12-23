Fans convinced "Trips is working" to bring back 12-time WWE champion at SmackDown: New Year's Revolution

WWE is looking to host a massive edition of SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution this year. Fans believe Triple H could bring back a 12-time champion at the event to entertain fans.

Triple H has been at the forefront of the creative process in the Stamford-based wrestling promotion for sometime now. He has made several big decisions that have delighted fans.

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Butch faced Dragon Lee in an NXT North American Championship match. Butch put on a great show but ultimately failed to win the title from the champion.

Following his loss, he was annoyed by Pretty Deadly backstage. The heelish duo tried to get under the former NXT UK Champion’s skin before Nick Aldis interfered. Aldis told Butch to find a partner to face the heels in a tag team match next week at SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution.

The segment now has fans convinced that Triple H could bring back 12-time WWE champion Sheamus to the screens. The Celtic Warrior last competed against Edge in the latter's final match in August 2023.

While many fans think Tyler Bate could make his main roster move and unite with Butch to reform British Strong Style, others are convinced that Sheamus is coming back.

The Celtic Warrior’s return to SmackDown at New Year’s Revolution will be a welcome move. AJ Styles and Randy Orton have recently started gaining momentum on the brand since their returns, and it will be great to add Sheamus to the mix.

WWE SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution card is stacked

WWE is looking to go all the way in the first week of the New Year by booking some great matches for RAW, NXT, and SmackDown. The latest edition of the blue brand had many segments that helped the company book matches for the first show of 2024.

Fans will see Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles compete in a massive triple threat match on the show. The winner will get his hands on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

IYO SKY will defend her WWE Women’s Championship against Mia “Michin” Yim. Meanwhile, Kevin Owens and Santos Escobar will go head to head to crown the next challenger for Logan Paul’s United States Championship.

Fans could also see the Authors of Pain return to their screens on January 5, 2024, after Karrion Kross teased their return. It will be great to have the dominant superstars back in the ring.

Are you excited for the stacked episode of SmackDown New Year’s Revolution? Sound off in the comments section below.