  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cody Rhodes
  • Fans covinced top WWE Champion is lying about his reported injury ahead of WrestleMania 41

Fans covinced top WWE Champion is lying about his reported injury ahead of WrestleMania 41

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Mar 07, 2025 03:29 GMT
Fans believe the star is lying to protect WWE (via WWE
Fans believe the star is lying to protect WWE (Images via WWE's YouTube)

The WWE Universe isn't convinced by a top champion's recent comments about his injury following the Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE. Cody Rhodes allegedly said Travis Scott didn't touch him at the show following John Cena's heel turn.

Ad

The final disturbing moments of Elimination Chamber 2025 saw The Rock, John Cena, and Travis Scott brutally beating The American Nightmare. Cena's heel turn came out of nowhere, and Triple H seemed quite happy with how things played out, judging by his comments at the post-show press conference.

At one point during the beatdown, Travis Scott hit Cody Rhodes quite hard, and a report later stated that he had suffered a burst eardrum. Conrad Thompson later spoke with Rhodes and learned that the report wasn't true.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I saw the report earlier this week and I checked on Cody. I was like, ‘Dude, I saw it, but a burst eardrum? Are you okay? Holy sh*t.’ And he replied, ‘Didn’t touch me, I got a wild bruise somehow though,’ and sent me a picture. I was like, ‘Damn I am glad you’re okay mostly.’ And he joking said, ‘The horseman got me.’"
Ad

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

youtube-cover
Ad

Cody claimed Scott didn't touch him at the PLE, but fans aren't convinced. Check out some of the most notable reactions to Rhodes' comments on Reddit's Squared Circle community:

Fans believe Cody is lying (Images via Reddit)
Fans believe Cody is lying (Images via Reddit)

Cody Rhodes is mere weeks away from quite possibly the biggest WWE match of his career

At this point, Cody has been an admirer of John Cena for years. The duo once shared a heartfelt moment on RAW and embraced in the entranceway.

Ad

Cena shocked Cody and the fans when he turned heel at Elimination Chamber 2025 and attacked The American Nightmare.

youtube-cover

Now, Cody will face Cena in a battle of the generations at WWE WrestleMania 41. Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship will be on the line as Cena will attempt to become a 17-time world champion.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी