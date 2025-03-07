Fans covinced top WWE Champion is lying about his reported injury ahead of WrestleMania 41

The WWE Universe isn't convinced by a top champion's recent comments about his injury following the Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE. Cody Rhodes allegedly said Travis Scott didn't touch him at the show following John Cena's heel turn.

The final disturbing moments of Elimination Chamber 2025 saw The Rock, John Cena, and Travis Scott brutally beating The American Nightmare. Cena's heel turn came out of nowhere, and Triple H seemed quite happy with how things played out, judging by his comments at the post-show press conference.

At one point during the beatdown, Travis Scott hit Cody Rhodes quite hard, and a report later stated that he had suffered a burst eardrum. Conrad Thompson later spoke with Rhodes and learned that the report wasn't true.

"I saw the report earlier this week and I checked on Cody. I was like, ‘Dude, I saw it, but a burst eardrum? Are you okay? Holy sh*t.’ And he replied, ‘Didn’t touch me, I got a wild bruise somehow though,’ and sent me a picture. I was like, ‘Damn I am glad you’re okay mostly.’ And he joking said, ‘The horseman got me.’"

Cody claimed Scott didn't touch him at the PLE, but fans aren't convinced. Check out some of the most notable reactions to Rhodes' comments on Reddit's Squared Circle community:

Cody Rhodes is mere weeks away from quite possibly the biggest WWE match of his career

At this point, Cody has been an admirer of John Cena for years. The duo once shared a heartfelt moment on RAW and embraced in the entranceway.

Cena shocked Cody and the fans when he turned heel at Elimination Chamber 2025 and attacked The American Nightmare.

Now, Cody will face Cena in a battle of the generations at WWE WrestleMania 41. Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship will be on the line as Cena will attempt to become a 17-time world champion.

