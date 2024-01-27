Fans excited about 29-year-old star "getting the same pop LA Knight got" on WWE SmackDown before Royal Rumble

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown before the 2024 Royal Rumble hosted some good matches and segments. It also welcomed a 29-year-old star on the brand who received a great response from fans.

Asuka and Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL were victorious on Friday night, winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship right before the 2024 Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, tensions between LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton grew before their Fatal Four-Way Match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Fans also saw a rematch between Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes on the latest edition of SmackDown. Their previous match was stopped due to an injury scare, and they got to go at it again on the show.

Theory picked up a tainted win over the former NXT Champion by grabbing a handful of tights. Following the match, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller beat down Melo before Trick Williams made his entrance to make the save.

Trick earned a great response from fans when he ran out to save his friend. Many people were surprised to see how over he was with the main roster crowd while performing on NXT.

Check out some of the fan reactions to the response Trick Williams got below:

Fans noted that Trick Williams got a similar reaction to LA Knight.

Many Trick fans were happy to see the reaction he got on SmackDown.

One fan is convinced that Trick will be the breakout star of 2024.

A few fans praised Triple H and Shawn Michaels for making some big stars from the NXT roster.

While Carmelo Hayes is already a big star in the Stamford-based company, one fan believes that Trick Williams will be an even bigger star in the coming years.

Fans are wondering whether it is time to pull the trigger and move Trick and Melo to the main roster for good.

Fans could see Trick Williams enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match tonight and make an impact. The creative team may have brought him out on Saturday night to test fans’ reactions.

Whoop That Trick is hoping to win the NXT Championship from Ilja Dragunov soon. However, WWE could change some plans to have him move to the main roster in 2024.

LA Knight is currently one of the most over WWE Superstars without a title to his name

WWE has usually built many top stars by putting championships on them. Austin Theory is one superstar who was not very popular when he became the United States Champion.

On the other hand, LA Knight is one of the most over superstars the Stamford-based company currently has. Surprisingly, the Megastar has only won the Million Dollar Championship for a short reign on NXT during his career.

LA Knight will face off against Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble. It looks like Knight will take the pin, as Reigns will likely retain his title.

Fans could see LA Knight score his first title win at WrestleMania 40. However, it will become difficult to contain fans if he fails to win any championships this year.

Do you want to see Trick Williams get a run similar to LA Knight on the WWE main roster? Sound off in the comments section below!

