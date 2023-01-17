The WWE Universe is quite excited over the possibility of The Undertaker coming face-to-face with Uncle Howdy on the 30th-anniversary edition of RAW.

The Deadman is all set to make a rare appearance on next week's edition of WWE RAW. The special episode will be a celebration of 30 years of the red brand.

Meanwhile, Uncle Howdy has been the talk of the town since being introduced alongside Bray Wyatt. He made another appearance on the latest episode of RAW. Howdy interrupted a brawl between Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair, resulting in Bliss hitting a DDT on Belair.

After WWE announced that The Undertaker would be making an appearance on RAW is XXX, fans began speculating about a possible confrontation between him and Uncle Howdy.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions to the possibility of this epic face-off below:

Wrestling Daze @WrestlingDazeYT Undertaker is on WWE RAW next week...

imagine if he comes face to face with Uncle Howdy!!! Undertaker is on WWE RAW next week...imagine if he comes face to face with Uncle Howdy!!! https://t.co/wVLKN4JgTs

Metal4ever24 @Music4ever24 @WrestlingDazeYT Imagine Howdy comes out and hits him with a Sister Abigail @WrestlingDazeYT Imagine Howdy comes out and hits him with a Sister Abigail 😳

Wrestle connect @Jessica05583045 @WrestlingDazeYT Wow what a matchup! Bray could enlist the help from the Undertaker to kill and bury his demons, which is Howdy in this case. @WrestlingDazeYT Wow what a matchup! Bray could enlist the help from the Undertaker to kill and bury his demons, which is Howdy in this case.

Mike @RealWintry @WrestlingDazeYT He should one on one vs a real Raw legend….The Boogeyman @WrestlingDazeYT He should one on one vs a real Raw legend….The Boogeyman

Monty AEW/WWE @tmykwoah @WrestlingDazeYT Papa H do this!!!!!! it would be moment for the ages @WrestlingDazeYT Papa H do this!!!!!! it would be moment for the ages

The Undertaker is currently enjoying his retirement from pro-wrestling

Following a 30-year stint as a WWE Superstar, The Phenom finally called it quits at Survivor Series 2020.

The final segment of the show was dedicated to his retirement ceremony, which featured appearances from several WWE greats.

The Phenom later stated that it was hard for him to say goodbye and that there were going to be some emotional moments. The Undertaker was inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame.

“The retirement was during the pandemic and it was what it was. That was easy. I mean, it was hard for me to say that I’m retiring, but it was easy because there was nobody there. Now I’m going to be making eye contact with 15,000 to 20,000 people and try to keep my composure. There are going to be some emotional moments, I’m sure." [H/T TJR Wrestling]

Uncle Howdy made his first RAW appearance last week and taunted Alexa Bliss. His interference helped Bliss get the upper hand over Bianca Belair tonight. Only time will tell if Howdy ends up making another appearance next week and if it leads to a confrontation with The Deadman.

Would you like to see a face-off between The Phenom and Uncle Howdy on next week's RAW is XXX? Let us know in the comments section below.

