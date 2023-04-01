Fans go crazy as Triple H sits beside Cody Rhodes at WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

The yearly WWE Hall of Fame ceremony produced some epic moments that will be replayed for years to come. One of the more exciting visuals of the evening was to see Triple H and Cody Rhodes seated right next to each other ahead of the latter's WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns.

The Game and The American Nightmare have a seemingly contentious history as Rhodes infamously broke a throne during his entrance at AEW Double or Nothing 2019. The AEW spot gave rise to speculation that there might be actual heat between HHH and Rhodes.

However, a look at Cody's run since returning to WWE proves that he might be one of Triple H's favorites. The former AEW star is the top babyface in the company and, if all goes according to plan, could walk out of WrestleMania with a World Championship.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony was the final pit stop before the biggest wrestling event of the year, and many fans were happy to see Cody Rhodes and Triple H have a wholesome exchange while seated beside each other.

What happened between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns on the final SmackDown before WWE WrestleMania?

The two headliners of WrestleMania closed out the latest SmackDown episode in a rather underwhelming segment as, based on a few reactions, fans expected more from the final face-to-face interaction between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns before their match.

Rhodes was the first to come out and cut a typical babyface promo, thanking the fans for accepting him. The former Intercontinental Champion declared himself as Reigns' successor, which compelled the Tribal Chief to make his way to the ring to give his response.

The Undisputed World Champion demanded Cody acknowledge him, and the angle ended with an intense staredown between the WrestleMania opponents.

Interestingly enough, Rhodes and Reigns have not come to blows during their storyline build-up, and we're sure a section of the WWE Universe won't be happy about that.

However, they will surely blow the roof off SoFi Stadium when they finally meet inside the ring in one of the most highly-anticipated matches in recent memory.

