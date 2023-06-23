Fans go wild over Roman Reigns possibly facing top star in a gruesome stipulation match that has happened just 3 times in WWE history

Roman Reigns has been the face of WWE for the better part of the last decade, during which he has faced a plethora of stars in various stipulation matches. Recently fans expressed their desire to see the Tribal Chief compete in a Punjabi Prison Match against Omos.

The Punjabi Prison Match was introduced in 2006 by The Great Khali, who was slated to face The Undertaker inside a double cage structure made of bamboo. However, the Indian star could not compete due to health issues and was replaced by Big Show. However, Khali did compete in the Punjabi Prison Match at No Mercy 2007, where he took on Batista. The third match of the kind was between Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal at Battleground 2017.

With WWE recently announcing the return of several old premium live events, many have been pushing for Cyber Sunday to come back for the first time since 2009. The theme of the event was the ability for fans to vote on certain aspects of every match, and many were excited at the prospect of choosing Roman Reigns to face Omos in a Punjabi Prison Match.

Embedded below are a few of the many responses:

Wrestlingifs Enjoyer @SethRollinsson twitter.com/wrestlinreales… Real-EST @WrestlinRealest Imagine Cyber Sunday with Twitter polls lmfao Imagine Cyber Sunday with Twitter polls lmfao https://t.co/UZ0MflaR7b Roman Reigns vs Omos in a Punjabi Prison match Roman Reigns vs Omos in a Punjabi Prison match🔥🔥🔥 twitter.com/wrestlinreales…

KANG PRIME☣️ @sekyanzi_shaun @WrestlinRealest We need cyber Sunday back icl. They need to take total advantage of this social media era. @WrestlinRealest We need cyber Sunday back icl. They need to take total advantage of this social media era.

J🅰️Y @jayjaytoostrick @WrestlinRealest Me picking Omos to face Roman and beat him @WrestlinRealest Me picking Omos to face Roman and beat him

Former WWE Champion believes his rematch with Roman Reigns is "inevitable"

Being a top name in the industry, Roman Reigns is a marked man as everyone wants the opportunity to face the Tribal Chief inside the squared circle.

While Seth Rollins may not be as huge as a name like Reigns, a match between the two is certainly one of the biggest matches WWE can pull off at this time. The Visionary also feels that a collision between the former Shield brothers is inevitable down the line.

"I think that it’s just inevitable. We came up together. We grew into WWE together. We built the industry into what it is over the last decade. We are really going to make it in our image over the next decade, and hopefully, we’ll leave the place better than we found it. That matchup is always gonna be huge. Whenever we get back to it, I hope it’s at the right place at the right time." (H/T New York Post)

p1fw @p1fw_ Seth Rollins owns Roman Reigns Seth Rollins owns Roman Reigns💯😭 https://t.co/ntMWibjeCv

Rollins is one of the names Roman Reigns has failed to beat in his current run. The duo faced off at Royal Rumble 2022, where the match ended in DQ after The Tribal Chief continued to beat down the WWE World Heavyweight Champion despite the referee's warnings.

