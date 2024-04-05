Fans are going to "be very disappointed" with AJ Styles' match at WWE WrestleMania XL, says veteran (Exclusive)

While the match between LA Knight and AJ Styles is certainly one of the highlights of WWE WrestleMania XL, a veteran thinks the result may leave fans disappointed.

Styles and LA Knight seem very invested in ending their feud on their own terms. Considering the admirable in-ring talent both superstars possess, their match at WrestleMania XL is expected to be a banger. While The Megastar has been a fan-favorite for quite some time now, veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks he won't be walking out as a winner at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter stated:

"I think somehow, and I think I predicted this in the newsletter, fans are gonna be very disappointed because AJ Styles is gonna walk away with this one. It could be a great battle, but there is gonna be a sc*ewjob somewhere." [1:14 onwards]

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has picked LA Knight as the potential winner at WrestleMania XL

While Bill Apter thinks AJ Styles will win the match, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has a different idea.

On the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the former WWE SmackDown General Manager agreed with Bill Apter's thoughts but stated that LA Knight could still be the victor.

"What Bill just said you know, sc*ewjob somewhere, because I am definitely, I am going with LA Knight. And the reason I am doing that I think is because with LA Knight, the little rise he is getting right now is certainly come in. And with AJ, he has been around and everybody knows him. I think it's time you know, for somebody to get somebody over and you know, leave 'em strong. So I am gonna go with LA Knight." [1:29 onwards]

As of now, only time will tell who will emerge victorious after what promises to be a very entertaining WWE WrestleMania match.

