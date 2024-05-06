Fans hijack match at WWE event with "you s**k" chants

Fans hijacked match involving current tag champions at a WWE event with "you s**k" chants.

WWE live events are known for their laid back nature. A lot of fun shenanigans takes place at these events that make it worth the fan's money. These events take place almost everyday and can even involve some of the biggest names in the company. They are a great way for the talent to earn some extra cash and for the fans to get a taste of the WWE experience live.

Tonight, there was a WWE live event at Aix-en-Provence in Frankreich, France. During the event, the WWE Tag Team Champions A-Town Down Under faced off against Street Profits in a tag team title match. During the match, fans took control of the match with "you s**k" chants aimed at the champions. This prompted Grayson Waller to get on the mic and lambast the fans in attendance. A-Town Down Under ended up picking up the win over the Street Profits.

Following the match, a fan posted a clip of the "you s**k" chants on Instagram and Grayson Waller reacted with a sick emoji. Check out his Instagram story here.

Screengrab of Grayson Waller Instagram Story

WWE Tag Team Champion Grayson Waller fired some personal shots at DIY

Grayson Waller is one of the most entertaining heels in the business. He knows how to draw a reaction from his opponents as well as the fans. His ability to get under people's skin has helped him succeed since his arrival on the main roster.

During a recent interview with Solo Wrestling, Grayson was asked about DIY when he said that he never wants them to succeed in this business.

"Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, I mean this from the bottom of my heart; my goal on SmackDown right now is to make sure you never live your dreams. I know how much you wanted this, I know how hard you fought in NXT, I know how hard you've fought since you got on the main roster, but we won the tag team championships before you. That must burn. I'm going to make sure that the two of you never hold these championships. Johnny, I've never forgotten everything we went through (...) I truly never want you to succeed in this business. And, it is my goal, right here on SmackDown, to make sure that never happens."

It will be interesting to see if this leads to an onscreen feud between DIY and A-Town Down Under on WWE SmackDown.