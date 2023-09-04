Fans lose it after former WWE star debuts in AEW to save Miro

Fans lost it after former WWE star made her AEW debut at All Out to save Miro.

Miro and Lana both debuted in the WWE almost concurrently. Lana played the role of Miro's onscreen manager. Although she was a heel at the time, Lana quickly became one of the most popular women on the roster due to her stunning looks.

She had a big hand to play in Miro's success in the WWE. Her popularity continued to rise after Miro and Lana got married. While Miro's career dwindled and he was released from the company in April 2020, Lana continued to stay on the roster, until her eventual release in 2021.

Lana didn't make any wrestling related appearance since her departure. On the other hand, her husband went to debut in AEW in September 2020, where he achieved success initially by winning the AEW TNT Championship.

However, his career in AEW also hit a roadblock, and he remained absent from television for a long time until AEW Collision. Since his return to television, The Redeemer has looked as dangerous and determined as ever.

Recently, the Redeemer kickstarted a feud with Powerhouse Hobbs, who has been on a roll. The two men did not pull any punches, as they tried to get the best of each other. This resulted in a match being set between the two powerhouses at AEW All Out.

At All Out, both men put on an incredible showing. They took each other to the limit in a hard-fought battle. The match exceeded all expectations, including at one point, where it looked like Hobbs would win, when he hit the spine buster on the Redeemer. However, the former AEW TNT Champion recovered and locked in the Game Over, after which Hobbs tapped out.

Following the match, Hobbs offered his hand to the Redeemer, who hesitated at first, but then finally accepted the handshake. However, when the Redeemer turned his head, Hobbs attacked him from behind viciously.

Just then, Lana's music played and she came out to the ring, and attacked Hobbs with a steel chair. While Hobbs was distracted by Lana, her husband attacked Hobbs with a chair. The former WWE Superstar then walked away from his wife much to her dismay.

It will be interesting to see what this means for Lana's relationship with her husband in the coming weeks.

