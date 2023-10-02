WWE aired the latest episode of RAW from Ontario, California. In a chaotic main event, Damian Priest and Finn Balor successfully defended their tag titles. Following the show, a moment from the match has been doing the rounds, with fans both feeling sorry and laughing at a superstar.

As expected, Dominik Mysterio interfered in an attempt to help his friends retain the titles against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. However, he was neutralized by Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. It was JD McDonagh who ended up making the difference after he attacked Zayn with a steel chair, before Priest rolled over and got the pinfall win over the challengers.

This came despite the MITB holder telling the Irish star earlier in the show that he would never be a part of The Judgment Day. He might have won the group’s trust by making sure they didn’t lose the tag titles. While this match progressed the storyline of McDonagh and the rest of the group, fans are focusing on a different moment from the match.

That moment was the brutal beating Dominik Mysterio took from Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso outside the ring. The former NXT North American Champion was targeted by the babyface duo after he interfered in the main event. He was hit by some real haymakers before they were all kicked out from ringside by WWE staff. You can watch Dirty Dom receive a beating on Twitter.

Dominik Mysterio loses title at NXT No Mercy

The 26-year-old faced Trick Williams at the NXT special event. Williams got the chance for a title match by winning a four-way match which also involved Dragon Lee. Williams replaced the recently released Mustafa Ali, who was previously scheduled to face Mysterio.

NXT GM Shawn Michaels had added another twist to the match by appointing Lee as the special guest referee for the title match. Williams got the win at No Mercy by pinning Dirty Dom to become the new NXT North American Champion. This ended Dominik's first singles title run.

