Fans react as massive WWE star squashes rumors of real-life heat with CM Punk, says they are friends 

The WWE Universe has reacted to a top star's recent comments about CM Punk and the duo's friendship. The Rock recently responded to a video claiming he hates Punk.

Ad

For a while now, many fans have speculated that The Rock is a major reason behind Punk not getting a WrestleMania main event. A content creator recently posted a video on Instagram claiming that The Final Boss was the reason why Punk never got the top spot at 'Mania.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Surprisingly, The Rock noticed the post and decided to squash the rumor. The Final Boss said he and CM Punk have become good friends over the years. He also took a shot at the creator of the video, calling him a clown. Fans on X (formerly Twitter) had a variety of reactions to Rocky's clapback.

You can view some of the notable reactions below.

Fans react to The Rock's clapback (Image via X)

The Rock's scathing response to CM Punk's iconic Pipebomb

In 2011, Punk took the pro wrestling world by storm when he cut his legendary Pipebomb promo on an episode of RAW. The Second City Saint took massive shots at several WWE greats in his promo, including The Rock. Here's an excerpt of his promo:

Ad

"You’re [John Cena] as good at kissing Vince’s [McMahon] as* as Hulk Hogan was. I don’t know if you’re as good as Dwayne [The Rock], though. He’s a pretty good as* kisser. Always was and still is." [H/T: Genius]

CM Punk also said that he was sick of the fact that The Rock, and not him, was going to headline WrestleMania 28 in 2012. The Brahma Bull responded to Punk's rant soon after, making it clear that he was a way bigger star than The Second City Saint ever could be.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Punk will finally headline WrestleMania this year. He will take on Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match that will close out Night One of WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback