Fans react to the possible return of 10-time World Champion at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

WWE is hosting its fourth international event of the year in London after Elimination Chamber, Backlash, and Night of Champions. Money in the Bank is less than a day away, and the company reportedly plans for Brock Lesnar to appear at the event in The O2 Arena.

Earlier this month, Cody Rhodes wanted another match with Brock Lesnar, but The Beast Incarnate went on a hiatus and didn't accept The American Nightmare's challenge. Later, Rhodes began to feud with The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio, and the two stars will compete at the event.

According to a new report from WRKD Wrestling, Brock Lesnar is scheduled to appear at the event. Fans went wild over the latest rumor and believe The Beast will return to cost Rhodes his match. Some even believe he could be the eighth participant in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

It will be interesting to see where the company goes with Dominik Mysterio following the appearance of Brock Lesnar in London at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 will possibly be the first premium live event of the year without a Brock Lesnar match

Earlier this year, Brock Lesnar returned to Monday Night RAW, costing Bobby Lashley the opportunity to win the United States Championship from Austin Theory. Later, the two met in the Men's Royal Rumble match, where Lashley eliminated Lesnar.

The two continued their feud on Monday Night RAW for weeks to come. The two stars met for a third match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. Unfortunately, there was no decisive winner at the night as The Beast Incarnate caused an intentional disqualification.

Later, The Beast Incarnate was challenged for a match by Omos at WrestleMania 39. Sadly, The Nigerian Giant could not topple Brock Lesnar at the event. After the event, he entered a rivalry with Cody Rhodes when he swerved The American Nightmare on the RAW after WrestleMania 39.

The two stars had back-to-back one-on-one matches at WWE Backlash and WWE Night of Champions, and both scored a victory. Money in the Bank 2023 will possibly be the first event without a Brock Lesnar match on the card. However, some fans still believe he could be in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

