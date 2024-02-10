Fans react to potential match between current champion and The Rock

After all the drama at the WrestleMania presser yesterday, fans have reacted to the possibility of a match between a current top champion in WWE and The Rock.

It's been 24 hours since the WrestleMania XL Press Event concluded in a controversial manner after a scuffle broke out involving Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and Roman Reigns.

The conclusion of the show was the most talked about part as The Great One, who was seemingly pissed off about Cody Rhodes mentioning his family, asked Triple H to 'fix' it. Following the event, the direction for WrestleMania XL involving all four of these men is still unclear.

Seth Rollins appeared on Fox Sports where he voiced his frustration over The Great One exerting his power to get what he wants.

Following Rollins' reaction, fans took to social media to react to the possibility of a potential match between The Visionary and The Brahma Bull down the line.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Eric Bischoff feels Roman Reigns played second fiddle to The Rock at the press conference

One big takeaway from the WrestleMania XL kickoff press conference was Roman Reigns' demeanor. The Tribal Chief who is used to playing the lead was seemingly playing second fiddle to The Great One.

This was especially evident after the show when Roman was actually following behind his cousin, which was unusual since he normally leads The Bloodline. This seemingly made it feel like The Rock was The Head of the Table in his family.

Eric Bischoff also spoke about this on his 83 Weeks podcast pointing out how everything revolved around The Great One.

"Yep," Bischoff said, agreeing that Reigns was 'second fiddle' to his cousin. "He did get lost in the shadow. There's no question about it. I don't know how that he wouldn't in this scenario given everything that has led up to this press conference. What we saw on Friday [Cody Rhodes stepping aside for The Rock], what we saw on Monday [fans turning against The Rock], the awkwardness of all of that." [14:29 – 14:46]

This press event made things interesting as fans will be looking forward to the fallout on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

What are your thoughts on the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event? Sound off in the comments section below.

