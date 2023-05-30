Create

Fans reject the idea of 26-year-old star challenging for Seth Rollins' world title after WWE teased it on RAW

By Divesh Merani
Modified May 30, 2023 18:54 IST
Seth Rollins is the World Heavyweight Champion.
Seth Rollins is the World Heavyweight Champion.

Seth Rollins has no shortage of potential challengers for his World Heavyweight Championship, with WWE hinting at his future direction. The Visionary was involved with The Judgment Day during the show, which prompted the company to tease a world title match between him and all three male members of the heel faction.

The opening segment of RAW saw AJ Styles congratulate Rollins for winning the World Heavyweight Championship before they were interrupted by The Judgment Day. After Rhea Ripley suggested that Dominik Mysterio could win the belt, the two babyfaces then looked at each other and burst into laughter.

WWE's official Twitter handle posted the clip, asking fans whether Dominic deserved a shot at the World Heavyweight Title. While a few of them wanted to see Rey Mysterio's son challenge Seth Rollins, most responses indicated he hasn't done much to earn a world title match.

Does @DomMysterio35 deserve an opportunity to challenge @WWERollins for the World Heavyweight Championship?#WWERaw https://t.co/Ijb9qciu1J

Check out some of the reactions to WWE's tweet:

@WWE @DomMysterio35 @WWERollins No he doesn’t
@WWE @DomMysterio35 @WWERollins Lol, are you kidding me. What has Dom done to deserve it?
@WWE @DomMysterio35 @WWERollins GIVE IT TO MY BOY BIG FERG INSTEAD https://t.co/75DGubuTrY
@WWE @DomMysterio35 @WWERollins https://t.co/p1GHilXfA3
@WWE @DomMysterio35 @WWERollins LMFAO NO https://t.co/28LcuvlsSB

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles defeated Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a tag team match in the main event on RAW this week. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley were sent to the back after heavy interference.

This match also produced The Architect's viral pose with the SmackDown Women's Champion, just like Shawn Michaels and Melina at Survivor Series 2006.

Could WWE actually book Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship?

Dominik Mysterio did not compete on RAW, which might indicate WWE is protecting him for a big match down the line. Seth Rollins has pinned Damian Priest and Finn Balor recently.

Furthermore, he is a heat magnet, which does improve his chances of being in a prominent position on the card. As such, Dom Dom may very well be Rollins' first challenger for the World Heavyweight Title at Money in the Bank. It would be a significant match for several reasons.

@WWE @DomMysterio35 @WWERollins Rollins Vs Dom soon https://t.co/E97OY0G91x

The younger Mysterio turned heel at WWE's last United Kingdom premium live event, Clash at the Castle. He could also have his first-ever world title match in the UK, signifying his evolution since that fateful night in Cardiff.

Also, Dominik made his in-ring debut against Seth Rollins nearly three years ago. Full circle all around. It's about time Rhea Ripley dished some support of her own to Dom Dom.

Would Dominik Mysterio be a fun opponent for the World Heavyweight Champion? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Quick Links

Edited by Divesh Merani
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...