Fans rip into WWE's storyline teases that didn't live up to the hype

WWE has given fans many moments to remember, garnering a lot of appreciation over the decades. However, there are always a few storylines that don't live up to the WWE Universe's expectations, and the fans always let their opinions be heard on various forums.

Wrestling promotions around the world are tasked with the job of keeping fans engaged with the product by delivering unique storylines that include stars that are interesting to fans. Not every story is as exciting as what fans expect, and in the world of sports entertainment, not every storyline is executed as planned or thought through before it is introduced to the fans.

Wrestle Features took to X to get the WWE Universe talking about the storylines they thought started off strong but went nowhere. The fans chimed in with many examples, showcasing the number of storylines that WWE missed the boat with. While there were many on the list, we've highlighted a few below. To go through the entire thread, you can click here.

WWE Fans know what they don't want

Which is one of the better recent storylines in WWE?

The most engaging storyline that WWE has told recently is that of The Bloodline. The WWE Universe may have opposing views on it, but there may be no denying the number of superstars that have risen to stardom during Roman Reigns' reign and the addition and subtraction made to his faction.

The Bloodline story has built superstars such as Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Solo Sikoa, and many more who have challenged the faction for titles. Even in the midst of the separation and Reigns' absence, every Superstar that has gotten involved, either aligning or fighting with them, has made headlines.

