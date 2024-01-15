Fans send heartfelt wishes for WWE attitude era star who is recovering from double bypass surgery

Fans sent their best wishes to a former WWE star who is currently recovering from bypass surgery.

The attitude era in WWE was responsible for producing so many top superstars such as Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. However, there were many other stars who were less well known such as Jason Sensation. Unlike some of the other stars, Jason was signed to a WWE deal due to his ability to impersonate other stars.

He never actually wrestled in the ring but was used to impersonate other stars which made for some fun television. His most notable impression was of Owen Hart during DX's segment mocking The Nation of Domination.

Recently, Jason currently underwent a double bypass surgery. Mick Foley took to Instagram to post an update about the former star and asked fans to send their best wishes.

"THINKING OF JASON. If you’ve got some positive thoughts, prayers or love to spare, please direct some for Jason Sensation, who is recovering from a double bypass. If the name is not familiar, Google him, as Jason was part of some of the best and funniest moments of the Attitude Era. I have talked to Jason, and he is in high spirits – but he could definitely use some well wishes!"

Jason Sensation opened up about the time he shared a beer with WWE legend The Undertaker

During Jason's short stint in WWE, he got to share the locker room with several other WWE Superstars. One of the people backstage that scared Jason was The Undertaker, considering The Phenom was a backstage leader. However, Jason found out that there was nothing to be scared of the legend during his departure from the company.

Speaking on the Café de Rene podcast, Jason Sensation revealed that he got to share a beer with The Phenom and received a nice send-off from him upon his release from the company.

"And he's like, 'I don't even know you're done with the company man. I wish you all the best,' like he just, he sent me off. And he was like, 'you're good kid. You got some kind of future. Something is gonna happen for you,' and we had a beer together and it was really nice. He gave me a really nice send-off when, you know, I was kind of afraid of him for most of the time I was backstage knowing him as the leader."

It is definitely good to hear that Jason Sensation is in good spirits and is recovering from his double bypass surgery.

