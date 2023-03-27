Several major championship matches will take place at WWE WrestleMania 39 this weekend, including one between Bianca Belair and Asuka. However, many fans are unhappy with the build-up for the RAW Women’s Championship match.

Asuka won the 2023 Elimination Chamber match in February to earn the right to challenge The EST for the title. However, WWE has failed to build the title match well enough for The Grandest Stage of Them All, even after all these weeks.

WWE on BT Sports recently posted an image on Twitter as part of their 'Tale of the Tape' series comparing the competitors for the show.

Fans were quick to react to the post and slammed the build-up to the match that consisted of two top female performers.

Check out the tweets below:

John sacco @John_Sacco94 @btsportwwe @BiancaBelairWWE @WWEAsuka The build hasn’t been the best but I have confidence that the match is gonna deliver because these 2 are great! @btsportwwe @BiancaBelairWWE @WWEAsuka The build hasn’t been the best but I have confidence that the match is gonna deliver because these 2 are great!

D. Young @D_Young1212 @btsportwwe @BiancaBelairWWE @WWEAsuka The build to this match was shameful. This could of been something to really look forward to for the women’s division and here they were tag partners for most of the build up. Smh! @btsportwwe @BiancaBelairWWE @WWEAsuka The build to this match was shameful. This could of been something to really look forward to for the women’s division and here they were tag partners for most of the build up. Smh!

firstoftheLast @FirstoftheL @btsportwwe @BiancaBelairWWE @WWEAsuka Creative has done so little for this build it doesn't seem like a title change is happening u have a champion approaching a year reign if this is a title change they have done a disservice to the occasion @btsportwwe @BiancaBelairWWE @WWEAsuka Creative has done so little for this build it doesn't seem like a title change is happening u have a champion approaching a year reign if this is a title change they have done a disservice to the occasion

Ashley @DestinatiUnkown @btsportwwe @BiancaBelairWWE @WWEAsuka Maybe a good match when the bell rings but the build-up has been absolutely terrible no character development for asuka at all @btsportwwe @BiancaBelairWWE @WWEAsuka Maybe a good match when the bell rings but the build-up has been absolutely terrible no character development for asuka at all

While the build-up to the match hasn’t been up to the mark, fans still believe that the two superstars will put on a good match.

A title change will help shake up the landscape of the RAW brand. Meanwhile, Belair could extend her reign further and approach a new record.

WWE fans seem to have spotted a botch in the graphic for the match between Bianca Belair and Asuka at WrestleMania

The graphic posted by WWE on BT Sports has also caught the eyes of many fans. The 'Tale of the Tape' comparison states the uniqueness of The EST and The Empress of Tomorrow.

According to the graphic, Bianca Belair is 5 feet 7 inches tall. However, many fans believe that the company has botched Belair’s height, and she is much taller than what is stated.

The company’s website also bills the RAW Women’s Champion as 5 feet 7 inches tall. Many fans still think that Bianca Belair is close to 5 feet 11 inches in height.

This isn’t the first time that the height of a superstar has stirred up a storm on social media during WrestleMania season.

Earlier, Rhea Ripley’s height was also stated to be 5 feet 7 inches by many graphics before The Eradicator cleared the air about her actual height and weight.

Do you think Bianca Belair vs. Asuka will be one of the best matches at WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

