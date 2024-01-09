Fans think former US Champion "isn't human" after epic segment with Judgment Day on WWE RAW

The latest edition of WWE RAW featured Judgment Day in a big match and a few segments on Monday night. One such segment had fans in splits, with many calling the superstar involved a one-of-a-kind treasure.

On a night when Judgment Day’s Finn Balor was set to compete in a one-on-one match against Tommaso Ciampa, R-Truth dropped one of his best segments to date. The multi-time champion detailed his journey to becoming a member of the faction.

In a hilarious video package, R-Truth recalled how he became a member of Judgment Day. He spoke about sharing his career trajectory with his doctor as soon as he was born. It was all uphill from thereon.

The video had WWE fans in a fit, as it was both comical and went completely against what the other members of Judgment Day claim the faction is all about. This prompted many fans to take to Twitter to comment on how the former United States Champion can bring out some of the best content, even at 51.

Check out some fan reactions below:

A fan hilariously wrote that R-Truth's character isn't human.

Another pointed out that the legendary superstar is one of a kind.

The fact that he named Tom and Nick Mysterio had some WWE fans in a fit.

Some fans were convinced that the entire segment was legitimate.

WWE fans could not contain their laughter after the hilarious segment.

Finn Balor was booked to face Ciampa in a singles match thanks to R-Truth’s antics on last week’s RAW. The Prince ended up losing the contest after Johnny Gargano tripped him during a suplex attempt.

Judgment Day has been the center of WWE RAW for several months

It’s incredible how far Judgment Day has come in WWE since Edge was kicked out of the faction. Dominik Mysterio’s inclusion has proven to be a great move, and Rhea Ripley’s Women’s World Championship run has added to their overall credibility.

Dominik Mysterio held the NXT North American Championship for some time, while Damian Priest currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase. Priest and Finn Balor are also the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

JD McDonagh recently came into the faction, and now R-Truth is trying to replace him. This has allowed all members to stay relevant at all times and create some entertaining storylines.

Do you want to see RAW's premier faction face The Bloodline soon? Sound off in the comments section below.