Fans think WWE has quietly ended important storyline on RAW

There were some big matches scheduled on the latest episode of WWE RAW after Crown Jewel 2023. The main event of the night saw Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn go head-to-head in one of the best clashes of the night. However, fans pointed out something interesting that signals towards the end of an ongoing storyline.

Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins had a segment early in the night that led to a World Heavyweight Championship match between them. They put on a great show on RAW before Rollins ultimately retained his title.

During the contest, fans picked out that Rollins was not selling his back injury like he used to. Shinsuke Nakamura had previously made the Visionary’s back his main target during their rivalry, but it looks like WWE has quietly ended the storyline where Rollins’ back was hurt.

Fans took to social media to discuss a spot where the Visionary hit a Swanton, followed by another using his back. Seth Rollins did not sell his back pain like he should have following the spots. This made many fans believe that WWE has quietly ended the storyline revolving around his back injury on RAW.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

There could be a few reasons why the creative team has decided to stop focusing on Rollins’ back injury. One of the main reasons could be the upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

However, the back injury angle could play an important role in the Visionary losing his title down the line.

RAW’s Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn will be on the same side at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023

Following Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn's match on RAW, The Judgment Day attacked Zayn to teach him a lesson. Seth Rollins tried to help Zayn out, but the numbers game took a toll on them. Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes then came out to even the odds, and a massive brawl broke out.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce had to stop the two sides before making a big announcement on RAW. He booked the two teams to compete at Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

Seth Rollins is the only new addition to this storyline, as Rhodes, Zayn, and Uso have been feuding with The Judgment Day for months. It could be one of the major reasons why WWE has stopped him from selling his back injury, as WarGames will be an extremely physical contest where the fans will want to see him perform at his best level.

