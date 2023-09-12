Fans are not happy with Vince McMahon in what turned out to be the final episode of Monday Night RAW with him fully in charge of WWE. A return that shocked the wrestling world hasn't necessarily led to good reactions. The star in question is Nia Jax.

The Endeavor Group's purchase of WWE is set to be completed soon, and the promotion will be merged with UFC into a parent company known as TKO Holdings. Vince McMahon will be the Chairman and main figure within WWE but will only have 16% ownership.

On McMahon's final show in charge as the majority owner, Nia Jax was brought back into the fray. Nia Jax belongs to the Samoan wrestling dynasty on the side of "High Chief" Peter Maivia. She made her return by taking out Raquel Rodriguez, allowing Rhea Ripley to pick up the win and retain the Women's World Title in the RAW main event. However, the former champion ended up attacking Ripley as well.

Fans were clearly not on board with the return

One fan called it Vince McMahon's "last evil deed."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan believed that Jax's return had to do with the lack of competition in the RAW Women's division.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another fan pointed out that nothing has happened for Carlito despite reports of him returning to WWE.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how Nia Jax's run will be handled in the post-Vince McMahon era. While she hinted at being done with wrestling for good after her WWE release a couple of years ago, she made a return this year in the Women's Royal Rumble. It took a ring full of women to take her out of the match, and it was viewed at the time as a one-off appearance.

However, there was a feeling among fans that the WWE regime would bring her back, even though there has been a drastic reduction in the number of signings since the Endeavor deal was announced around WrestleMania 39.

Jax seems to be a perfect fit for WWE over any other promotion, and it's clear that she is being hot-shotted into the Women's World Championship figure. It remains to be seen whether she will be the one to dethrone Ripley and put a stop to the latter's dominant reign.

Are you excited about what WWE can do with Nia Jax upon her return? Or are you, like many vocal fans, unhappy about it? Let us know in the comments section below!

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.