Fans upset with Vince McMahon officially becoming WWE employee again one day before WrestleMania 39

Vince McMahon recently returned as executive chairman of WWE's Board of Directors, and as of today, he is officially an employee of the company again.

Vince stepped down from his previous position as the CEO and chairman of the company after reports of his sexual misconduct and subsequent payment of hush money were made public. He let go of his responsibilities while an internal investigation was launched.

Stephanie McMahon came on board in his absence to serve alongside Nick Khan as co-CEO. Triple H took over creative control and is currently the chief content officer. However, things changed when Vince McMahon seemingly forced his way back into the company on the pretext of overseeing the promotion's potential sale. Stephanie McMahon left her role in the company after Vince came back.

As reported by WrestlingNews.co, the latest SEC filing has revealed that Vince McMahon is officially a WWE employee again. He has reportedly been given stocks worth $4.7 million in market value. The report further states that he will remain the company's controlling shareholder and serve as the executive chairman for two years, until January 9, 2025.

WWE fans are not thrilled with the news, especially considering his return's proximity to WrestleMania 39. Fans have enjoyed the change in direction for the creative team under Triple H and believe The Game to be the best man for the job. However, Vince's return has now raised questions over his potential involvement in the creative.

Here's how fans reacted to the news of Vince McMahon coming back as an official employee just one day before WrestleMania:

It is worth noting that reports indicated that it was Vince McMahon's brainchild to book Brock Lesnar vs. Omos at WrestleMania 39. He seemingly relayed the idea to The Beast, who then convinced Triple H to book the match.

Vince McMahon will reportedly be at WWE WrestleMania 39

Vince McMahon was apparently present backstage on a recent edition of RAW. As reported by PWInsider, he is "100%" going to be at WrestleMania 39. However, there is no confirmation of if he will appear in front of the camera.

Vince wrestled in an impromptu match at WrestleMania last year, facing Pat McAfee in a winning effort. He defeated the SmackDown commentator with help from Austin Theory.

Vince McMahon used an interesting method to prepare himself for the match and a Stunner from 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, which included wrestling at a ranch.

