Fans want Cody Rhodes to feud with two former WWE Champions after facing Brock Lesnar at Backlash

By Soumik Datta
Modified May 04, 2023 07:50 IST
Cody Rhodes will face Brock Lesnar at Backlash
Cody Rhodes will face Brock Lesnar at Backlash

The wrestling world wants Cody Rhodes to feud with Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns after his current feud with Brock Lesnar comes to an end.

Following Rhodes' loss to Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39, The American Nightmare started a feud with Lesnar. On RAW after WrestleMania, The Beast Incarnate attacked Rhodes and hit him with an F5. The WWE Universe gave their opinion on social media about the next challenger for Cody Rhodes after Brock.

Who should Cody Rhodes face after Brock Lesnar? https://t.co/DdWxb7O5rh

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Rhodes should feud with Rollins once again. The two men have a lot of history with one another. Whereas, a large portion claimed that The American Nightmare should get into a program with Randy Orton.

Check out the reactions on Twitter:

@WrestlingWCC Seth Rollins, SummerSlam championship
@WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns Part 2
@WrestlingWCC Cody vs Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre for the new world heavyweight championship
@WrestlingWCC Brock, again at summerslam, after he loses to Brock at backlash
@WrestlingWCC I might for that belt it should be Seth Rollins
@WrestlingWCC Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions https://t.co/1Mdrp5qSsE
@WrestlingWCC @AlyssaStansbur9 Cody Vs Roman ll at SummerSlam
@WrestlingWCC Cody Vs Roman II
The Viper. When he’s clear & healthy of course. twitter.com/wrestlingwcc/s…
Have him face Seth at NOC, let Seth finally get one up on him twitter.com/wrestlingwcc/s…
Not sure about Cody's NOC matchBut I would have Cody win MITBCody cashes in for a rematch against Roman at SummerSlam. twitter.com/WrestlingWCC/s…

Bill Apter believes that Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes are the top guys in WWE

Bill Apter has claimed that Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes are the top superstars in WWE after Roman Reigns.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter stated that he was annoyed by Rollins' laugh for a long time but appreciates his in-ring abilities. Apter said:

"I think he's [Seth Rollins] an incredible wrestler, he's a great showman and his laugh really annoyed me for a long time. But I think, right now, he's really the top guy in WWE under Roman Reigns if you really look at the pecking order, he's right there. He and Cody Rhodes are like the top echelon guys there."

Rhodes and Rollins could be in contention to become the first-ever WWE World Heavyweight Champion. The title was introduced a few weeks ago on RAW by Triple H. The Game announced that the first-ever champion will be crowned at the upcoming Night of Champions premium live event.

However, Rhodes first has to get past Brock Lesnar, whom he will face at the Backlash premium live event in Puerto Rico.

Who should Rhodes feud with after facing Brock Lesnar? Sound off in the comment section

