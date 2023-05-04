Fans want Cody Rhodes to feud with two former WWE Champions after facing Brock Lesnar at Backlash

The wrestling world wants Cody Rhodes to feud with Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns after his current feud with Brock Lesnar comes to an end.

Following Rhodes' loss to Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39, The American Nightmare started a feud with Lesnar. On RAW after WrestleMania, The Beast Incarnate attacked Rhodes and hit him with an F5. The WWE Universe gave their opinion on social media about the next challenger for Cody Rhodes after Brock.

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Rhodes should feud with Rollins once again. The two men have a lot of history with one another. Whereas, a large portion claimed that The American Nightmare should get into a program with Randy Orton.

Check out the reactions on Twitter:

Bill Apter believes that Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes are the top guys in WWE

Bill Apter has claimed that Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes are the top superstars in WWE after Roman Reigns.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter stated that he was annoyed by Rollins' laugh for a long time but appreciates his in-ring abilities. Apter said:

"I think he's [Seth Rollins] an incredible wrestler, he's a great showman and his laugh really annoyed me for a long time. But I think, right now, he's really the top guy in WWE under Roman Reigns if you really look at the pecking order, he's right there. He and Cody Rhodes are like the top echelon guys there."

Rhodes and Rollins could be in contention to become the first-ever WWE World Heavyweight Champion. The title was introduced a few weeks ago on RAW by Triple H. The Game announced that the first-ever champion will be crowned at the upcoming Night of Champions premium live event.

However, Rhodes first has to get past Brock Lesnar, whom he will face at the Backlash premium live event in Puerto Rico.

