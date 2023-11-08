Fans want WWE to re-sign 4-time champion after nearly three years

The wrestling world has expressed that WWE should re-sign a former champion next year.

Many released stars have found their way back into the Stamford-based promotion under the leadership of Chief Content Officer Triple H. Among many others, Chelsea Green, Nia Jax, and Kairi Sane made their return under The Game's regime.

Back in April 2020, as a part of the budget cuts, Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) was released from the company following his fifteen-year tenure. During his stint in World Wrestling Entertainment, Cardona won the Intercontinental Championship (1 time), the United States Championship (1 time), and the RAW Tag Team Championship (2 times).

Currently, the former United States Champion's real-life wife, Chelsea Green, holds the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. When Green was looking for a tag team partner in replacement of Sonya Deville, the male star sent an audition to his wife, claiming he could be her other half inside the ring as well.

A Twitter (X) user recently asked the wrestling world who should the Stamford-based promotion sign in 2024. Many huge names, such as Dolph Ziggler, Sasha Banks, Keith Lee, and others, were mentioned in the list. However, a majority of fans leaned toward the return of Matt Cardona, given that he has accumulated many accolades since being released from the company in 2020.

Check out a few reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A few fans also wished that Triple H should sign wrestlers such as Ricky Starks, MJF, or Will Ospreay from other promotions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE management reportedly impressed with 6-time champion's current run

The latest reports suggest that the company's management is impressed with the 6-time champion's latest run.

The name in question is Damian Priest, who is a part of The Judgment Day faction, one-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, and Mr. Money in the Bank. At this year's Backlash, the star faced Bad Bunny in a San Juan Street Fight. Priest also took Cody Rhodes to limits at Crown Jewel 2023.

According to PWInsider, The Archer of Infamy received praise internally over the past few months as the Triple H and the management see him as a top talent:

"There's been a lot of praise lately internally for Damian Priest. The word we heard is that over the last several months, he's really impressed management by how hard and physical he's worked and for gutting through quite a few times where he's been banged up but kept going."

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Matt Cardona finds his way back into WWE under The Game's regime in 2024.

Do you want to see Zack Ryder back in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here