"Feels intentional," "Fix this Triple H" - Fans can't believe current WWE champion was left out of a major announcement

Fans recently took to social media to react after a current WWE champion was not included in a major announcement made by the Stamford-based promotion. The star being referred to is Bayley.

After winning the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, The Role Model set her eyes on Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship. However, after she was betrayed by her Damage CTRL teammates, the 34-year-old challenged IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL and managed to dethrone The Genius of The Sky.

WWE recently took to X/Twitter to officially announce the poster of this year's SummerSlam Premium Live Event, which was later posted by a fan as they noticed that the company left out Bayley from the poster but included Rhea Ripley, who is currently out with an injury.

Expand Tweet

This post caught several fans' attention, and they started pouring in their thoughts in the comments section. One asked Triple H to fix it. Others were shocked to see Bayley being left out of a premium live event poster once again.

Check out screenshots of fans' reactions below:

Screenshot of fans' reactions on X/Twitter

Some more fans were not happy to see The Role Model being absent from the SummerSlam poster. Others wrote that it was made before WrestleMania XL but deserved to be updated.

Screenshot of some more fan reactions on X/Twitter

Nia Jax reacted to Bayley being left off the WWE SummerSlam poster

Nia Jax recently took to X/Twitter to react to Bayley being left off the SummerSlam poster. The Irresistible Force called The Role Model ''dumb'' and laughed at her for being snubbed by the company despite being a current champion.

"Haha, Another poster they didn’t put dumb @itsBayleyWWE face on, and she’s the current champ; the disrespect!" she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Bayley responded on social media after she was left out of the WrestleMania XL poster. However, The Role Model has not reacted to her not being on the SummerSlam poster at the time of writing this.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback