Female star reacts to allegations made against Vince McMahon

Former WWE Superstar Joy Giovanni recently opened up about her interactions with Vince McMahon while she was a mainstay in the company.

Joy Giovanni had a brief run with WWE in 2004-05. She was involved in storylines with top names like Big Show, JBL, and Kurt Angle back then.

Giovanni recently had a chat with The A2theK Wrestling Show and shared her thoughts on WWE's Executive Chairman of the Board, Vince McMahon. Here's what she said about the allegations made against McMahon and her backstage interactions with him:

"My exchanges with him were pretty minimal. Just here and there. Either him cruising through to give approval on a segment or (...) I had minimal interaction with him. He was always the Vince that you see, very charismatic. He carries himself with quite a stature. He is also very tall, so. I know there's some things that have come out over the years. I just never had any issues with him. But also, I really did never have any occasion to be on my own with him. Just kind of light passing."

She added:

"Of course, you're gonna say 'hi' to the boss, shake his hand, and do the things. I couldn't even tell you that we had a whole conversation at any point to be honest." [18:17 - 19:10]

Vince McMahon has had quite an eventful 2023 so far

McMahon announced his retirement last year amidst an investigation into a hush-money scandal in which he was allegedly involved. The announcement took the wrestling world by storm, as fans never expected him to quit the business.

Vince McMahon made his WWE return in January and is now the Executive Chairman of the Board. With Vince's return, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from the position of co-CEO of WWE. Triple H is still the Chief Content Officer, though, and has assured the WWE roster that Vince won't interfere in his work as the head of creative.

