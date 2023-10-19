Female WWE name suggests partnership with Kevin Owens after he's heartbreakingly traded to SmackDown

Kevin Owens is now a part of WWE SmackDown, with the trade having been confirmed last week by Triple H's newest appointed General Manager, Nick Aldis. KO appeared on the blue brand, looking behind him where Zayn would usually be, while the latter was left furious at Jey Uso because his arrival had caused the departure. Now, SmackDown backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley has suggested a partnership with Owens.

After Jey Uso was moved to WWE RAW, thanks to Cody Rhodes pulling some strings, SmackDown was owed a RAW star. The trade was going to happen at some point, and after his appointment was confirmed last week, Aldis wasted no time announcing that Kevin Owens would be the star.

However, this meant that he was separated from his best friend, Sami Zayn, with whom he'd only reunited this year. The two stars splitting was seen as heartbreaking for all concerned, with both stars not dealing with it too well.

However, there's a name on WWE SmackDown who's more than willing to partner up with Kevin Owens in Zayn's absence. Cathy Kelley didn't make it a secret, saying as much when sharing their interview backstage.

"Leaving one partnership behind to the Kevin and Cathy show can finally begin," she wrote.

While this partnership is unlikely to help Owens if the Bloodline chooses to gang up on him, it's at least something he can look forward to should he accept.

