Female WWE star shows off Seth Rollins merch; Becky Lynch reacts furiously

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins' merch was used as a prop to infuriate WWE Superstar Becky Lynch.

During the 14th August edition of the red brand, Hall of Famer Trish Stratus went face-to-face with Becky Lynch. As the Night of Champions event saw the 47-year-old legend emerge victorious with the help of Zoey Stark, Lynch wanted to end the saga during this week's episode of WWE RAW.

However, the match spilled into the audience and resulted in no contest due to a double count-out by both WWE Superstars. The match stipulation was based on Zoey Stark being barred from the ringside.

Stratus and Becky Lynch gave the Winnipeg crowd a backstage action as they slammed each other on the arena's walls and props. In the closing moments of the bout, the 47-year-old legend went behind a counter and started throwing merchandise across Becky's face.

What triggered the 36-year-old star was when Trish Stratus teased her opponent by showing off her husband Seth Rollins' merch. The former RAW Women's Champion got furious by the Hall of Famer's action and slammed her face brutally on the counter.

Vince Russo says Seth Rollins should have gotten punched in the face on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his disappointment about Shinsuke Nakamura and The Visionary's face-off after the recent RAW episode.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mocked the World Heavyweight Champion for his television appearance. He also stated that The King of Strong Style should have knocked out Seth Rollins for being dressed up in a ridiculous outfit.

"This is what I can't stand. This guy laid you out last week. I would assume you'd be going to the ring to get some. If you're going to the ring to get some, are you gonna wear a pair of glasses? Because he's such an a**clown, when he got in there cross-dressing and literally wearing glasses, here's what should've happened. Nakamura should've punched him right in the fricking glasses." Russo said.

Only time will tell how Seth Rollins and Nakamura's storyline pans ahead on the red brand. Meanwhile, WWE has announced Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus in a Steel Cage match to put their rivalry to bed.

