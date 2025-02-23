Female WWE star snubs Roman Reigns once again sparking rumors of backstage heat

Roman Reigns has been on a redemption arc since making his long-awaited return to WWE at the 2024 SummerSlam. The first phase of Reigns’ comeback story was completed earlier this year when The Original Tribal Chief reclaimed Ula Fala by defeating Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match during RAW’s Netflix debut. The OTC hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since the 2025 Royal Rumble when Seth Rollins stomped his head twice on the floor and stole the spotlight.

Recently, a video has gone viral on social media featuring former Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan unboxing Topps WWE cards with fans. The first two cards she pulled were Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, which she casually tossed aside. Then, she pulled Dominik Mysterio’s card and made a heartfelt gesture.

However, when she spotted Roman Reigns’ special autograph card in the deck, she ignored it while making a strange face, reigniting rumors about real-life tension between Roman and Liv.

This isn’t the first time Liv Morgan has dismissed anything related to The OTC. Last year, when she appeared on Logan Paul’s podcast, Logan asked The Miracle Kid about her thoughts on Roman Reigns. She responded, “I don’t.” Another incident fans noticed was during the 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony when Morgan looked visibly irritated at Reigns’s entrance to induct Paul Heyman.

Roman Reigns discusses his dream match against The Rock

Fans have been anticipating the dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns for years now. Last year, fans came the closest to witnessing this megafight. However, after facing massive backlash for denying Cody Rhodes his opportunity, WWE had to pull back on the plans.

During the RAW Netflix post-show press conference, Roman Reigns sat down for an extensive interview with the media, where he answered multiple questions. One interviewer asked The OTC about his dream match against The Final Boss, to which Reigns said he would let the Internet do its thing, choosing not to tease anything for the fans.

“I don’t have to tease anything here. You guys do it for us. We’re just gonna let the internet do its thing. That would just defeat the whole purpose of this. The internet won’t do its thing if I said yes or no. So, we’ll see," he said

It will be interesting to see if Reigns and The Rock will ever square off in the ring or if this dream match will just remain a hypothetical showdown.

