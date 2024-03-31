Female WWE stars ask to be whipped by Bianca Belair; she complies at event while referee hastily leaves [Video]

Multiple female WWE Superstars decided it was a good idea to be whipped by Bianca Belair this week at an event, and the former Women's Champion decided to comply.

At the most recent WWE Road to WrestleMania event, there were quite a few top matches as the roster was stacked. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the Women's World Championship were all defended, while Cody Rhodes faced Drew McIntyre in a Street Fight. Additionally, Bianca Belair teamed up with Zelina Vega and Mia Yim to face Damage CTRL.

Belair's team picked up the win, defeating Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane, with the Women's Champion picking up a loss. Conspicuously, once again not taking part in the match was Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow has been a presence on SmackDown but has not wrestled since an apparent injury two weeks back.

Now, after the match, it seemed that instead of celebrating the victory, Mia Yim and Zelina Vega were eager to be whipped on their posteriors by Bianca Belair's hair braid. The EST of WWE did so, hitting them both, and they jumped around, while the referee hastily exited the ring.

The video can be seen below:

Expand Tweet

Seeing if The EST of WWE emerges victorious at WrestleMania XL remains to be seen.

Damage CTRL might feel the wrath of Bianca Belair's braid at WWE WrestleMania XL

Bianca Belair is set to perform at WrestleMania once again, and she will be teaming up with her friend of the past few weeks, Naomi. However, they would also be joined by SmackDown's brand-new signing, Jade Cargill, at The Show of Shows.

The three superstars teamed up to fend off Damage CTRL and following that, General Manager Nick Aldis announced the six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania XL.

Belair will want revenge on Damage CTRL, who has been a thorn in her side for a long time now.

Fans will have to wait and see how Jade Cargill performs at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

