Female WWE Superstar laughs off when asked if she loves Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch has been a part of WWE for over a decade, during which she has developed close relationships with many superstars. While Becky appears to be a beloved figure backstage, one of her female co-workers refused to provide a clear answer when asked if she loves The Man.

Lynch has majorly stayed off the wrestling radar since her match against Liv Morgan in May last year. While Becky Lynch is yet to return from her hiatus, she is still a topic of discussion for fans. Bayley, who has been The Man's co-worker for nearly 12 years, was recently asked if she loves the latter.

The Role Model refused to provide a clear answer and just replied with a laughing emoticon.

The former Women's Champion is expected to return soon and has reportedly signed a new contract with the company after the previous one expired shortly after her match against Morgan on RAW.

Seth Rollins recently provided an update on Becky Lynch's WWE return

Becky Lynch has not donned her wrestling boots in nearly 300 days, with her last match coming on May 27, 2024. The Man lost the Steel Cage match to Liv Morgan, after which she took a break to focus on her family and do some outside projects.

Her contract with WWE also came to an end a few days after the match, which made her future with the company uncertain. However, Seth Rollins eased fans' minds, noting that his wife is not done with pro wrestling and is gearing up to make her return to the squared circle.

"She took a few months off. She did some television projects, and so she’s gearing up to get ready to come back. Don’t know when that’s going to happen just yet, but I mean, she is active, yes. I will not say she is retired. She’s not mentioned anything about retirement. There are future plans for her in professional wrestling." [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

Becky Lynch is one of the most popular female WWE Superstars of all time. While many expected her to return on the Road to WrestleMania 41, it seems like Triple H and Co. are saving the moment for RAW or SmackDown after 'Mania.

