"Finally the Bloodline has its competition" - WWE fans erupt with wild predictions after major faction's reunion is teased on RAW

Dethroning the Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, is the biggest achievement for a star in WWE at the moment. With the company teasing a Hurt Business reunion, some fans believe the Bloodline's time at the top could be coming to an end soon.

The Hurt Business was one of the most beloved factions in the Stamford-based promotion. Led by MVP, Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley, and Cedric Alexander oozed class. However, the group was inexplicably disbanded, and fans have been demanding a reunion for a long time.

On the latest episode of RAW, the reunion was teased at multiple points. First, MVP walked out during the Street Profits match against Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Although the latter team lost, MVP tried to talk to them.

In the main event, Bobby Lashley took on Seth Rollins, Baron Corbin, Finn Balor, The Miz, and Dolph Ziggler in a six-pack challenge to determine the number one contender for Austin Theory's US Title.

Omos and MVP were present at ringside as The Visionary and the All Mighty were the final two contestants. Omos tossed Rollins over the announcers' table as Lashley won the match.

The WWE universe on Twitter was delighted over the possibility of the Hurt Business reuniting soon. Many seemed enticed by the idea of a faction war against the Bloodline.

Check out the tweets below:

Former WWE writer wants Bobby Lashley to recruit new members for the Hurt Business

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Bobby Lashley should hire new guys for the Hurt Business.

He cited Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander's win/loss records and stated that Lashley wouldn't want to team up with them after they suffered so many losses.

"I'm gonna put myself, as I'm writing this, in Bobby Lashley's shoes. 'Oh, The Hurt Business, those guys have lost about 40 matches in a row; let me team back up with them.' Who would do that? If anything, recruit new guys, find new young studs. 'This should have been The Hurt Business. With those guys, it was all about them. These guys know it's all about me.' But to go back to the well, logically, it makes zero sense," said Russo.

Bobby Lashley recently returned to weekly programming after he was suspended for attacking the company's officials. It will be interesting to see how the story with MVP and the rest of the Hurt Business plays out moving forward.

