"FINALLY," "The streak is over" - Fans celebrate former WWE Champion picking up first win of 2023

Fans are celebrating after a former WWE Champion picked up his first win of 2023.

The Miz has been one of the most consistent performers in the company. He has been exceptional on the mic and in the ring. He is one of the company's best entertainers who never fails to get a reaction from the crowd.

Despite his best efforts, he has not had the best of years yet. The A-Lister has been on a rather disappointing losing streak as of late. The former WWE Champion hadn't won a match in the company this year until recently.

Miz faced off against his former ally Tommaso Ciampa this week on RAW. While it looked like he might suffer another loss, Bronson Reed showed up out of nowhere to help the A-Lister secure a victory. This win also meant that Miz's long losing streak was finally over.

The Miz isn't the only one celebrating his recent win. Fans also seemed delighted that the former Intercontinental Champion is finally back to winning ways.

Check out some of the reactions below:

One fan felt that Miz should've never been on a losing streak in the first place.

...🥱 @Xiiety_ @reigns_era Finally he should've never even been on a losing streak in the first place lol @reigns_era Finally he should've never even been on a losing streak in the first place lol

Another fan pointed out that the A-Lister had a 0-25 record this year.

Erwin @erwin217_ @reigns_era he was 0-25 this year before this match. it's mid july. @reigns_era he was 0-25 this year before this match. it's mid july.

The Miz had a powerful message for the locker room following his win on WWE RAW

Following his first win of the year, The Miz emphatically announced that he was back during his appearance on RAW Talk later that night.

“I went through a table. I went through chairs. Look at my back, get a close-up, bumps, bruises, bleeding, it doesn’t matter. I am the toughest man in WWE.” Miz added. “So everybody in the WWE is on announcement, I am a winner, and I am back.” [From 0:26 to 0:57]

Check out the full interview here:

This win will do a massive world of good for The Miz, who needed something to go his way after his recent booking. It will also be interesting to know Bronson Reed's role in his rivalry with Tommaso Ciampa since this is the second time Reed has helped The A-Lister win a crucial match on RAW.

Maybe this could also lead to a feud between Ciampa and Reed. There are many fascinating routes that WWE can take from here.

What do you make of The Miz's recent win on RAW? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes