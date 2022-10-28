Roman Reigns continues to elevate everyone in The Bloodline to unprecedented levels.

The recent additions of Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn to The Bloodline have helped revitalize Roman Reigns' current storyline. It continues to be one of the best segments occurring on weekly WWE programming.

Sami Zayn recently spoke to Alistair McGeorge of METRO to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about his current storyline with The Bloodline, Zayn said that it's an exciting time and it's something he hopes they can continue to do forever.

"It’s a really, really exciting time for me and I’m very thankful that I’m in a pretty good position at the moment to enjoy it all," Sami Zayn said. "Fingers crossed we do this forever. I personally like a bit of a smorgasbord, so to speak. I like to offer a little bit of everything, when I can. I like to offer a little bit of comedy, a little bit of emotion, quality action – I just think that’s when wrestling’s at its best, actually."

Sami Zayn believes he and Roman Reigns are a can't miss formula

The interactions between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn have been very memorable and some of the best moments that have happened on WWE programming this year.

Zayn believes this current storyline with The Bloodline is a can't miss formula and the kind of thing he enjoys as a wrestling fan.

"You have all these elements all going simultaneously with great storytelling, great characters, some good laughs, some great matches. You just mix all that together, it’s a can’t miss formula," Sami Zayn exclaimed. "That’s what I like as a fan, so that’s what I try to put out when I perform."

