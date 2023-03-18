"Finish the story with Roman"- Fans react to former WWE Champion potentially returning at WrestleMania 39 after over a year

The wrestling world is abuzz with reactions to Big E potentially returning to WWE at WrestleMania 39 after over a year on the sidelines.

The former WWE Champion has been out of action since March 2022 after suffering a broken neck during an episode of SmackDown.The 37-year-old could make an appearance at the biggest wrestling event of the year as it was recently reported that Triple H is planning a New Day reunion at WrestleMania 39.

The news came as a welcome surprise to wrestling fans around the world as it has been quite some time since the beloved faction appeared together on WWE programming. A few fans also expressed their desire to see the powerhouse reignite his rivalry with Roman Reigns.

Embedded below are a few of the many responses:

Xero News @NewsXero Oh Inglewood, California



Dont You Dare Be Sour Oh Inglewood, California Dont You Dare Be Sour https://t.co/bG1Cav3aHk

Renee Dale @rendale @NewsXero That would be great and thank you for saying Inglewood cuz everybody keeps saying Hollywood So fi stadium is located in a very diverse community of Inglewood! @NewsXero That would be great and thank you for saying Inglewood cuz everybody keeps saying Hollywood So fi stadium is located in a very diverse community of Inglewood!

Reece @Reecedowd13 @TheLouisDangoor @GiveMeSport I would love for this to happen. even if he isn't medically cleared yet it would be good to see him. @TheLouisDangoor @GiveMeSport I would love for this to happen. even if he isn't medically cleared yet it would be good to see him.

Danny Lee Kerner @Danny_L_Kerner @TheLouisDangoor @GiveMeSport Would be the greatest spot to return so i'm all for it. Would of been more of a surprise if it wasn't reported but grand to see him back if true. @TheLouisDangoor @GiveMeSport Would be the greatest spot to return so i'm all for it. Would of been more of a surprise if it wasn't reported but grand to see him back if true.

WrestlingFan84 @WrestlingFan84 If Big e returns at WrestleMania yo If Big e returns at WrestleMania yo

Roy Coston @coston_roy I absolutely do not, repeat DO NOT, want this to happen but imagine midway through night 1 of Mania "Aaahhhh WRESTLEMANIA! DONT DARE BE SOUR...". Out comes Big E, in a suit, holding boots. Walks to the ring, places boots in middle, bows to crowd, walks out. I absolutely do not, repeat DO NOT, want this to happen but imagine midway through night 1 of Mania "Aaahhhh WRESTLEMANIA! DONT DARE BE SOUR...". Out comes Big E, in a suit, holding boots. Walks to the ring, places boots in middle, bows to crowd, walks out.

Unbothered @Unbothe35952167 @wrestlelamia Time to finish the story with Roman @wrestlelamia Time to finish the story with Roman

Big E recently talked about his future in WWE

Big E has been a prominent member of the WWE roster since joining the company a decade back. The powerhouse won his first world title on the main roster in 2021 before suffering a career-altering injury last year.

The New Day member recently provided an update on his situation, stating that he doesn't have any major issues right now:

"I feel great. I dont have any nerve issues, don't have any weakness, don't have any atrophy. And, I got really lucky, because it could've really been a lot worse."

Big E also talked about a potential return to the squared circle:

"I think I'll be at peace with whatever happens. Whether I can wrestle again I'll be at peace with that, if I can't wrestle again, so be it," said Big E.

Big E is not the only member of New Day who is out of action due to an injury. Kofi Kingston also suffered a setback two weeks back on SmackDown and is unlikely to be fit in time for the Showcase of Immortals.

Kingston was slated to compete in a five-man match on the blue brand but was replaced by stablemate Xavier Woods. The former King of the Ring winner will also be in action this week on Friday Night, where he will take on LA Knight in a singles match.

