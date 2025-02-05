Finn Balor, Chelsea Green, Braun Strowman, and others react to injury announcement from veteran WWE Superstar

WWE Superstars regularly fight each other, competing for championship gold and key opportunities. While the storylines and in-ring action are heated, things are much more civil in the locker room as wrestlers unite and support their community. Several big names, including The Judgment Day, Chelsea Green, and Braun Strowman, have publicly reached out to a veteran champion after his unfortunate injury announcement.

Apollo Crews was preparing for a singles reign during the WrestleMania 41 Season when he suffered a torn pec during his SmackDown win over Johnny Gargano on January 24. The California native took a Backcracker but came up clutching his shoulder and still managed to finish Gargano off with a roll-up. Crews took to Instagram today to announce that he was undergoing surgery in Birmingham, Alabama. He is expected to be out of action for several months.

Trending

Current and former WWE Superstars took to Instagram to express their support. The accounts that left actual comments include The USA Network, WWE Deutschland, Austin Theory, Jinder Mahal, Tyler Breeze, Lince Dorado, and Katana Chance, among others, including Apollo's former tag team partner, Baron Corbin.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Many wrestlers also offered their support in the form of a like, including Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, Chelsea Green, Otis, JD McDonagh, Bronson Reed, Raquel Rodriguez, and Angelo Dawkins.

"ITS NOT MY FAULT you we will be back bigger and stronger!!!!!! We can rebuild him.......," wrote Snitsky using his catchphrase.

You can see some of the other reactions and likes below:

Screenshots of WWE stars interacting with Apollo Crews' post (Photo Credit: Apollo Crews' Instagram)

Crews held the United States Championship for 96 days in 2020 after dethroning Andrade. He dropped the title to Bobby Lashley. Apollo also held the Intercontinental Championship for 123 days, beginning at WrestleMania 37 when he defeated Big E in a Nigerian Drum Fight. He was later dethroned by Shinsuke Nakamura.

Updated lineup for next WWE PLE

Apollo Crews last chased gold on the WWE NXT brand, but his championship pursuits are now on hold due to his torn pec surgery.

New challengers have stepped up and will look to dethrone current champions on February 15 at Vengeance Day. Below is the updated lineup:

Ethan Page vs. Je'Von Evans (if Evans is medically cleared to compete from jaw injury)

NXT Women's North American Championship: Fallon Henley (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer

Fallon Henley (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer NXT Women's Championship Triple Threat: Giulia (c) vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Bayley

Giulia (c) vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Bayley NXT Championship Triple Threat: Oba Femi (c) vs. Grayson Waller vs. Austin Theory

WWE's 14th Vengeance Day event will air live from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC, on February 15. This will be the last NXT special event until Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 41 Weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback