Finn Balor, Maxxine Dupri and Matt Cardona react to popular WWE star's message ahead of WrestleMania XL 

Finn Balor, Maxxine Dupri and Matt Cardona are three wrestlers who are operating at different ranges in professional wrestling. Balor revived his career by joining The Judgment Day in 2022, while Dupri did the same after getting recruited by Alpha Academy. As for Matt Cardona, the man has made a name for himself in the pro-wrestling juggernaut and currently operates on the independent circuit.

Henceforth, Chad Gable's message about giving a 100% is naturally something that would resonate with them, and any fan of the wrestling universe.

Gable is not booked yet for the Show of Shows and his direction does not seem clear, barring a potential title match with Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Earlier today on Instagram, the leader of Alpha Academy penned a heartfelt message:

"Whatever you’ve chosen as your form of art and expression, give the world everything you’ve got. People feel what’s real."

Check out the reactions below:

WWE stars who reacted to Chad Gable's Instagram post

Gable also claimed on social media that he is building momentum this close to WrestleMania XL. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Otis and Bronson Reed were among other names who reacted to the former tag team champion. It remains to be seen where the popular star is heading.

Chad Gable believes he has regained momentum heading into WWE WrestleMania XL

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Chad Gable defeated Ivar in a notable singles contest.

Post-show, on RAW Talk, he claimed that he has once again put the focus on himself and hopes to get back to winning ways.

While he admitted that it was fun to lead Alpha Academy the last two years and put over his opponent Ivar, Chad Gable made it clear that his submission win over the latter on RAW was only a precursor to something big forthcoming. Interestingly, the 37-year-old has been racking up wins over Gunther at recent live events.

"Okay, let’s not live in a world of cliches, all right? Everyone’s gonna say, yeah, it’s impressive to make him tap, especially if I have to put an exclamation point on it, right? It’s WrestleMania season, all that’s true. What did I talk about going into this match? It’s momentum. Momentum is key right now for everything across the board for everybody. [...] It’s in my favor, and momentum rolls, and right now, my ball is rolling straight on the fast track to WrestleMania." [H/T: Fightful]

Chad Gable is yet to win a singles title in WWE. But all of that could change come WrestleMania XL. It appears fans want to see the leader of Alpha Academy bring down the Goliath and win the Intercontinental Championship in the process as well.