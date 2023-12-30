Finn Balor sends a brutal one-word message to R-Truth after recent WWE show

One-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Finn Balor sent a disrespectful message to R-Truth after a recent live event.

On December 29, the RAW roster headed to Toronto, Canada, as a part of the company's ongoing Holiday Tour Live Event. Judgment Day members Balor and Damian Priest went into action against Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes, respectively.

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her title against Ivy Nile and Shayna Baszler in a triple-threat bout. However, Dominik Mysterio did not compete during the show.

Meanwhile, R-Truth faced Omos in a David vs. Goliath contest, with the latter star picking up the win. Truth has been trying to find his way into The Judgment Day ever since he returned to the 2023 Survivor Series.

Finn Balor recently took to Twitter, posed with Priest, Ripley, and Dom Dom, and shared that McDonagh didn't attend the live WWE show in Toronto because he didn't have the paperwork to travel to Canada.

As the rest of The Judgment Day members posed for the camera, R-Truth spoiled the picture by photobombing from behind. The former Universal sent a brutal one-word message to Truth for jumping into the photo.

"WTF," Balor wrote.

Damian Priest also reacted to Finn Balor's picture with fellow WWE Superstars

Priest took on Cody Rhodes in a Steel Cage match at the Holiday Tour Live Event in Toronto, Canada. Unfortunately for Senor Money in the Bank, The American Nightmare picked up another win over him.

Reacting to Balor's photo alongside The Judgment Day members backstage in the arena, The Archer of Infamy had an interesting message.

"Yoooo," Damian Priest wrote.

On the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, dubbed as WWE Day 1, only Mami of The Judgment Day is set to defend her title against Ivy Nile.

Many fans suggest that there's a possibility of Priest cashing his MITB contract on whoever wins the World Heavyweight Championship between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

